A young woman has shared her overall impression of YouTuber IShowSpeed's livestream event in Ghana

She called out some officials who attempted to hijack the event and make it about themselves

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to her keen observation about the YouTuber's livestream event

A tourist exploring the country has shared her summary impression of YouTuber IShowSpeed's livestream of his visit to Ghana.

She noted that the event could have had a greater impact if a few people had not tried to take over the livestream and make it about themselves.

She described the attempt as 'greedy' and 'irrelevant' to the purpose of the livestream.

As a content creator on TikTok, she explained that the nature of livestream events was intense, dynamic and rapid, for which reason prolonged formalised ceremonies made it boring and uneventful.

She noted further that some public officials had good intentions to use the opportunity to present the country to the 3 million viewers of the livestream as a tourism destination; however, their approach and setting were wrong because of the fast-paced nature of livestreams.

"There were so many people with talent who wanted to showcase it. The sad part was that the greed of a few people overshadowed the rest of the talent out there."

“Not much time was given to the ordinary people who were ready to show their talents, whereas some people you knew, who were trying to make it about themselves, had all the time.”

“You could tell by the way they introduced themselves and the titles they used. You knew the guy was not interested in your name.

Explaining further, she applauded the traditional leaders of Akropong for holding a naming ceremony to give the popular livestreamer a Ghanaian traditional name, following his ancestral ties to Ghana.

She noted, however, that the ceremony was rather too long and tended to burn out viewers. She also pointed out a state official whom she noticed was taking advantage of the situation by having his family take pictures with the streamer. She said:

“You know, for a fast-paced livestream, this was not the right setup for that. And there was an MP who was forcing his children to come and take pictures with IShowSpeed, which I found sad to watch.”

In the end, she had some good things to say about the entire event. She applauded the organisers and the few people who got the chance to show their talents.

"Well done to Ghanaians, I think that it was a beautiful livestream, overall"

Reactions to attempt to hijack IShowSpeed Livestream

Scores of people have reacted to the comments made by the young woman concerning the unnecessary attempt by a few people to mar the beauty of IShowSpeed's livestream event in Ghana. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of these reactions on social media.

Loftus Garage Gh commented:

"Ghana has a serious classicism problem. You find the same faces everywhere, every day and every time."

Fotuner noted:

"The naming ceremony event was a complete waste of time."

NtakraHene Tonii opined:

"It was cringing to watch when the MPs and other big people were pushing their kids to come on live streaming."

Mercy noted:

"I had secondhand embarrassment at some point, especially at the Kwame Nkrumah memorial. They do not read the room."

IShowSpeed opens up about his Ghanaian roots

In an earlier report, Yen.com.gh noted that Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has opened up his Ghanaian roots after visiting the country.

According to the popular American YouTuber and livestreamer, he traced his roots to Ghana through his mother, Mrs Watkins.

The livestreamer is currently on a 28-day tour across Africa dubbed 'Speed Does Africa.'

