American streamer and YouTuber, iShowSpeed, has arrived in Ghana for a one-day visit

A Ghanaian artist has made a beautiful pencil sketch of the popular YouTuber

A video of the creative sketch has stirred viral reactions on social media

Fans are excited to welcome popular YouTube content creator, iShowSpeed, to Ghana.

The popular American YouTube content creator arrived in Ghana on the eve of Monday, 26th January 2026, on a one-day visit.

He is expected to spend the day in the company of fellow content creators and live streamers as they attend a train of events, including a supercar spectacle at the Black Star Square in Accra.

In an immense display of love and admiration, a Ghanaian artist has made a hand-drawn artwork, hoping to present it to him.

Done entirely by hand, the creative sketch has attracted the attention of scores of fans online.

The artist, who goes by the name Ansah the Artist, explained that he intended the sketch as a gift to demonstrate his love and appreciation of the creative effort of the YouTuber, as well as welcome him into the country.

This, for many, demonstrates the widespread influence of the artist across the world, especially among the youth.

Known in real life as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., the 21-year old YouTuber, live streamer, and rapper rose to fame in 2021 after being named among the most influential global personalities.

His arrival in the country, according to industry players, is a positive indication of Ghana's enviable repute as a destination for global entertainment and cultural influence, especially among the youthful audience.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to iShowSpeed's visit to Ghana

Some fans and lovers of art have taken to social media to express their awe at the beautiful display of well-polished talent displayed by the young Ghanaian artist. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

Tikay commented:

"This is what I am expecting from Ghanaians. Well done, bro. Keep it up!"

erica_official21 asked:

"How did you realise you can do this. Some of you have talents oo!"

georgesanctus opined:

"It will be great if you can draw his Mum and Dad too."

Kristoff Quayson commented:

"Jesus! Your drawing looks so healthy and strong. When did you start doing this? Wow!"

Queen mentioned:

"Please do one for Rudi and Henry, too. Nobody has done that yet."

Logan Auto Hub noted:

"He is just 21. But he looks so young and healthy."

loyal friend opined:

"All the best to our Ghana friends. Please show us your beauty. Love from Kenya. Africa unite."

Arry mentioned:

Promise me that when he comes, you will give it him."

