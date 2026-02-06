A young Ghanaian man expressed frustration after the Amasaman High Court reduced Agradaa’s initial 15-year sentence

He said he was concerned that the court's decision might undermine public confidence in the country's judicial system

Many people expressed mixed feelings on social media after the court revised Agradaa's prison sentence to just one year

A young Ghanaian man has expressed his displeasure over the Amasaman High Court in Accra revising the original 15-year sentence handed to embattled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, also known as Mama Pat.

According to the young man, he found it difficult to understand why the court would reduce the sentence of someone who was found guilty of defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatanic advertising.

He said that he was concerned about how the public would perceive the country’s judicial system following the unexpected reduction of the 15-year custodial sentence for Agradaa to one year.

He made this known while responding to interview questions about the revision of the sentence handed to self-styled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Mama Pat, remarking:

"The court’s decision makes it seem as though wealthy people can always get away with crimes. She is believed to have made a lot of money through fraudulent and charlatanic activities.

"We were impressed with the court’s delivery of justice when she was convicted and given a 15-year sentence, so hearing that it has now been reduced to one year sounds strange," he commented.

He also remarked that Agradaa was 'widely known' for 'scandalous activities'.

"She allegedly swindled many people through false money-doubling schemes, and it was public knowledge. So why should she be pardoned after all these crimes against poor people?" he asked.

Patricia Asiedua was imprisoned in 2025 after she was convicted by an Accra High Court on charges of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisements.

She was found guilty of promoting a 'money-doubling' scheme through her church service in 2022, with those affected complaining to the police.

Reactions to man slamming Agradaa's reduced sentence

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the decision of the court after revising the initial sentence given to the self-styled evangelist. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Abraham Quagraine commented:

"These are some of the reasons the NDC might go to opposition."

Ken25ken noted:

"Gradually, some Ghanaians are losing hope in the judicial system."

Original Matan Bigman opined:

"If they release Agradaa, they must release all prisoners. There is no justice in this country."

Maame U said:

"If you are poor in Ghana, be extra careful because when the law catches up with you, nothing will happen to you."

Lawyer dismisses ex-convict tag on Agradaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Richard Asare Baffour, the legal representative of Mama Pat, had dismissed suggestions that his client's jail term may impact her ministry.

According to him, Agradaa was not the first Christian personality to serve a jail term and cited numerous godly people who were imprisoned at some point in their lives.

