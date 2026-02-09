A cocoa farmer in Akyem Akooko in the Eastern Region has called on the government to pay the debts owed to farmers, to relieve them from the severe hardship they are experiencing

COCOBOD CEO Randy Abbey said delays in paying farmers stem from the collapse of a syndicated loan that financed cocoa purchases over the last 32 years

Scores of people have taken to the comment section on TikTok to express their frustration and disappointment in the government for failing to pay the farmers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A cocoa farmer in Akyem Akooko, Eastern Region, has urged the government and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to take decisive action in paying debts owed to farmers, warning that prolonged delays are pushing them and their families into severe hardship.

According to the farmer, the government had promised to improve the lives of cocoa farmers but has fallen short of expectations. She accused the government of being insensitive to the struggles of farmers.

Cocoa farmers say delayed payments are pushing their families into hardship. Photo credit: GH Cocoa/Facebook, kalsoume/Instagram

Source: UGC

She made the remarks at a forum that brought together cocoa farmers, community leaders, Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), purchasing clerks, and the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Hon Kingsley Agyemang.

"As women, we are not biologically built for hard labour, yet we strive tirelessly to do our best in cocoa farming. Despite our efforts, the government has fallen short of expectations. They have refused to pay the debts owed to us, leaving our families in hardship."

"President Mahama, after winning power, encouraged us to invest in and expand our cocoa farms, promising that his government would introduce favourable policies to improve the lives of cocoa farmers."

"Acting on his advice, we took loans and expanded our farms. Now, we are in debt, and the government is refusing to pay the money owed to us."

Photo credit: With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media/Facebook, Ghana Cocoa Board Friends/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Cocoa is one of Ghana’s most important export commodities and a key source of livelihood for millions of rural households.

Responding to the farmer’s complaints, the CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Randy Abbey, explained that the board was struggling to pay debts owed to farmers due to the collapse of the loan agreement that had been financing cocoa purchases for the past 32 years.

He also added that cocoa from Ghana had become relatively expensive compared to cocoa from other countries. This, he said, has resulted in international buyers sourcing from other countries.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to the cries of the farmer

Dozens of people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

danchengkaba GH commented:

"You people refused to vote and blamed erstewhile NPP government for bad governance. Who is crying now?"

Mr Frimps noted:

"The NDC will always capitalise on your weaknesses as farmers."

crossroad said:

"This is no big deal. If they seem to have a problem with current events, they can switch professions."

Cameroonian farmer advises Ghanaian Cocoa farmers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a cocoa farmer from Cameroon, known as Celebrity Farmer, had advised colleague farmers in Ghana to desist from selling their farmlands or converting them for illegal mining.

The farmer shared his testimony, recounting how fellow farmers in his country also lamented not being adequately compensated for their produce until the sector bounced back.

Source: YEN.com.gh