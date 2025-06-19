The best Canada scholarships for Ghanaian students to apply 2025/2026

The best Canada scholarships for Ghanaian students, including University of Toronto International Scholar Awards, Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships, and Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, provide an excellent pathway to a world-class education. They are aimed at easing Ghanaian students' financial burdens from tuition to other academic expenses.

Key takeaways

There are numerous scholarships available for Ghanaian students, spanning undergraduate, master's, and PhD levels.

Many Canadian institutions provide scholarships based on need, merit, or a combination of the two, with some offering renewable entrance scholarships.

Securing a Canadian scholarship as a Ghanaian student requires strategic planning, a good academic profile, and strict attention to requirements.

Best Canada scholarships for Ghanaian students

When compiling the list of the best Canada scholarships for Ghanaian students to apply to in 2025/2026, we considered factors such as eligibility, scholarship value and coverage, and field of study restrictions. We used information from official websites of the instutions offering the scholarships.

Undergraduate scholarships for Ghanaian students in Canada

Ghanaian students seeking undergraduate education in Canada have access to a variety of funding opportunities, including university-specific grants, government-sponsored programs, and worldwide scholarships. These scholarships can help with tuition fees, living expenses, and other associated charges.

1. University of Ottawa International English Scholarships for African Students

Funding type: Merit-based

Merit-based Value: Varies depending on the program of studies

Varies depending on the program of studies Deadline: 1 April 2025 (closed)

The University of Ottawa provides International English Scholarships to African students pursuing undergraduate studies in English-language programs. The scholarships, both entrance and excellence, are intended to significantly lower tuition prices. They are awarded on the basis of academic merit and are renewable as long as students maintain excellent academic status.

2. University of British Columbia International Major Entrance Scholarship (IMES)

Funding type: Merit-based

Merit-based Value: $10,000–$20,000 per year

$10,000–$20,000 per year Deadline: 1 December 2025

International Major Entrance Scholarships (IMES) are offered annually to outstanding international students enrolled in UBC's Vantage One Program. Scholarships are awarded to students upon admission and are renewable for up to three years.

3. University of Toronto International Scholar Awards and Other Admission Scholarships

Funding type: Merit-based

Merit-based Value: Over $100,000

Over $100,000 Deadline: 15 January 2025 (closed)

The University of Toronto offers two main admission awards: the University of Toronto Scholars Program and the President's Scholars of Excellence Program. The International Scholar Awards are automatically given to outstanding international students from the University of Toronto's biggest divisions and faculties.

4. Carleton University International Students Awards

Funding type: Merit-based, financial need-based, or both

Merit-based, financial need-based, or both Value: $850–$1300

$850–$1300 Deadline: 7 March 2025 (closed)

The Carleton University has two major awards for international students: the Marie Odette Gabrielle Clay Memorial Award, which is given annually to an undergraduate international student who is progressing from one year to the next, and the International House Award, which is given to an international undergraduate student who is in their graduating year and on a student visa.

5. University of Alberta International Undergraduate Scholarships

Funding type: Admission-based, application-based

Admission-based, application-based Value: $5,000–$120,000

$5,000–$120,000 Deadline: 10 January 2025 (closed)

The University of Alberta offers a variety of admission-based and application-based scholarships that require only one scholarship application. Examples include the President's International Distinction Scholarship, the Regional Excellence Scholarship, and the International Admission Scholarship.

Master's scholarships in Canada for Ghanaian applicants

Canada is a popular choice for Ghanaian students seeking Master's degrees, and there are numerous education funding opportunities available to help them. Here's an overview of available options:

1. Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

Funding type: Full funding

Full funding Deadline: Varies by university and program

This complete scholarship is provided at various Canadian universities, including the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia. It offers substantial financial aid to exceptional African students, especially those from Ghana, pursuing Master's degrees. It frequently covers tuition fees, living expenses, travel, and other costs.

2. Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Program

Funding type: Full funding

Full funding Value: Varies depending on the type of award

Varies depending on the type of award Deadline: 21 May 2025 (closed)

The Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) allows students from Commonwealth countries to undertake postgraduate courses in Canada. It funds tuition, living expenses, and travel to encourage mutual understanding across the Commonwealth.

3. University of Waterloo International Funding

Funding type: Entrance, merit-based, faculty-specific scholarships

Entrance, merit-based, faculty-specific scholarships Value: $2,500 per term

$2,500 per term Deadline: 15 November 2025

The International Master's Award of Excellence (IMAE) is given to qualified international master's students who are pursuing a research-based graduate program at the University of Waterloo. The award is worth $2,500 per term for a total of five terms. The faculty suggests eligible applicants based on their grant allocation.

4. Carleton University Richard Van Loon Scholarship

Funding type: Financial need-based

Financial need-based Value: $5,000 annually

$5,000 annually Deadline: 1 February 2025 (closed)

The Carleton University Richard Van Loon Scholarship is awarded annually on the proposal of the Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship Committee and is designed for an outstanding overseas student from an African country.

Eligible grantees will be full-time Carleton University students transitioning from one year to the next and holding a valid study permit. Considerations are given to students in financial need.

5. University of Calgary International Scholarships

Funding type: Merit-based, renewable scholarship

Merit-based, renewable scholarship Value: $20,500

$20,500 Deadline: 1 March 2025 (closed)

The University of Calgary provides a variety of scholarships for international students studying master's degrees, including those designed expressly for international graduate students and those that can be utilised towards a master's degree. These scholarships can help with tuition costs and provide additional funding.

PhD scholarships for Ghanaian students in Canada

There are several PhD scholarship options for Ghanaian students looking to study in Canada, including those offered by Canadian universities and international programs.

1. University of Ottawa

Funding type: Merit-based scholarship

Merit-based scholarship Value: $45,000 (over five years)

$45,000 (over five years) Deadline: 1 April 2025 (closed)

The University of Ottawa offers an international doctoral scholarship to international students enrolled in PhD programs. The scholarship is worth $45,000 for over five years to international students.

2. Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships (Vanier CGS)

Funding type: Doctoral-level scholarship

Doctoral-level scholarship Value: $50,000 (per year for three years)

$50,000 (per year for three years) Deadline: 30 October 2024 (closed)

The Vanier CGS program seeks to attract and maintain world-class doctoral students by assisting individuals who display both leadership abilities and a high level of intellectual success in graduate studies in natural sciences and engineering, social sciences and humanities, or health sciences.

3. University of Toronto

Funding type: Comprehensive funding package

Comprehensive funding package Value: $40,000 (starting in the Fall of 2025)

$40,000 (starting in the Fall of 2025) Deadline: 11 April 2025 (closed)

To promote social and educational exchange between Canada and Ghana, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and the University of Toronto launched an initiative in which the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat provides financial assistance through scholarships to Ghanaian students accepted into doctoral-level studies at the University of Toronto.

4. University of British Columbia (UBC)

Funding type: Outstanding international student

Outstanding international student Value: $10,000–$25,000

$10,000–$25,000 Deadline: December 2025

The University of British Columbia (UBC) provides excellent doctoral candidates with the Four-Year Doctorate Fellowship (4YF) and Killam Doctoral Scholarships.

5. Canadian International Development Scholarships 2030 (BCDI 2030)

Funding type: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: Do not have a fixed deadline

The Canadian International Development Scholarships Program 2030 (BCDI 2030) is a one-of-a-kind international development initiative that uses higher education to boost social and economic development in 26 qualified Francophone and Commonwealth countries, along with other Small Island Developing States. It pays for tuition, living expenses, travel, and additional assistance.

Postgraduate funding opportunities for Ghanaians

Canada provides various postgraduate funding opportunities to overseas students, including those from Ghana. Here is a common financing source applicable to Ghanaian postgraduate students.

Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships

Student type: Post-PhD research

Post-PhD research Funding type: Fully funded

Fully funded Value: $70,000 (2 years, non-renewable, per year, taxable)

$70,000 (2 years, non-renewable, per year, taxable) Deadline: 17 September 2025

The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships program funds the top postdoctoral applicants, both nationally and globally, who will make a meaningful contribution to the country's economic, social, and research growth.

What are some fully funded Canadian scholarships for Ghanaians?

Ghanaian students can apply for several fully financed scholarships in Canada, especially for graduate studies and research. These scholarships can help pay for tuition, living expenses, and, in certain cases, research fees. Some of them include:

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships

IDRC Research Awards

Study in Canada Scholarships (SiCS) by Global Affairs Canada

University of Toronto Mastercard Foundation Graduate Scholarship

University of British Columbia (UBC) Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program & International Leader of Tomorrow Award

Carleton University Richard J. Van Loon African Students Scholarship

Are there tuition-free universities in Canada for international students?

There are no entirely free universities in Canada for international students. Tuition payments are required at all Canadian universities and colleges, including those for overseas students; however, many provide scholarships and financial aid.

Securing Canadian scholarships for Ghanaian students is a key step towards obtaining a world-class education. For Ghanaian students who want to pursue higher education overseas, Canada has a plethora of scholarship opportunities.

