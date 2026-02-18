Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, has reacted to the alleged theft of a newborn at Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra

According to reports, the unidentified individual had allegedly sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with the baby without the knowledge of the authorities.

The suspect is believed to have made away via a waiting motorcycle parked outside the hospital facility

Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, has reacted to a heartbreaking incident that occurred at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, which involved the alleged theft of a newborn baby.

According to reports, an unidentified individual had allegedly sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with the infant without the knowledge of the authorities.

Aba Dope reacts to the alleged theft of a newborn at Mamprobi Polyclinic, describing the incident as deeply heartbreaking. Photo credit: Aba Dope/Facebook, Ministry of health, Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The suspect was believed to have fled on a waiting motorcycle that had been parked outside the hospital premises.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, described the situation as deeply regrettable.

As a trained nurse, she recounted how strenuous the process of pregnancy could be for a new mother and how emotionally devastating it would be to lose one’s baby due to what she described as the sheer negligence of certain staff members.

“How can anyone simply walk into a maternity ward and walk away with another person’s baby? Where could such a thing possibly happen? The pain of childbirth is not something to be taken lightly. I have experienced it myself, so I fully understand what I am saying.”

She further called on the appropriate authorities to treat the matter as urgent and to make every effort to recover the baby for the mother.

The alleged development has sparked outrage, with many calling on authorities to intensify efforts to locate the missing newborn. Photo credit: Ministry of Health, Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Mamprobi Polyclinic is a key healthcare facility located in Mamprobi, Accra. The facility provides intermediate-level healthcare services to thousands of residents within Mamprobi and its surrounding catchment areas.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to alleged baby theft at Mamprobi

Scores of netizens have reacted to the tragic incident of the alleged baby theft at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Lisa Wayne said:

"This story is very sad."

Dot commented:

"To say the Nurses know nothing about this is false. It is impossible. All nurses know exactly who works within their wards. This is a planned thing. The fact that some of the cameras don't work is evidence that this was intentionally planned."

Lady allegedly kidnaps an 11-day-old baby

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an 11-day-old baby had allegedly gone missing at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

According to Felicia Obenewaa Antwi, the baby's mother, she came to the hospital alone for the baby's postnatal immunisation.

In a video on X, Felicia Obenewaa Antwi said that after the doctor attended to her, she met a young lady at the hospital who started a conversation. During the brief chat, she learnt that the lady had lost her baby.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh