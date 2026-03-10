Ghanaian entrepreneur Kwame Despite has courted public attention after spraying cash on Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom at a public event

The incident happened when the business mogul attended the funeral ceremony of Prophet Ebenezer Yiadom's sister

Social media users interpreted the gesture as a sign of the strong friendship between the two men, as the businessman is not known for publicly displaying wealth in such a manner

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Osei, popularly known as Kwame Despite, has sparked conversation online after he was seen spraying wads of cash on self-styled prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, widely known as Prophet One or Opambuor.

The gesture, which many described as a rare public display from the usually reserved entrepreneur, quickly stirred reactions among social media users.

Many netizens suggested the act reflects the depth of friendship between the two prominent figures.

The incident reportedly occurred during a funeral ceremony in Kumasi, where Prophet One laid his sister to rest following a short illness.

The event drew a large crowd and was attended by several notable personalities, including popular radio presenters and religious leaders from various Christian denominations.

In appreciation of the many people who travelled to mourn with him, Prophet One took to the stage to sing a gospel song.

While he was singing, Kwame Despite approached him and sprayed bundles of cash over him.

The act, which is common in some Asante social settings, is widely interpreted as a gesture of support and goodwill, especially during moments of grief or celebration.

Social reaction to Despite's display of love

Scores of netizens have reacted to the public display of showmanship by entrepreneur Osei Kwame Despite. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Pekay media commented:

"This is my first time seeing Kwame Despite spraying cash in public. Opambuor must really be his good friend."

Paa Grant mentioned:

"200= 13×200 =2,600 therefore left with 400gh to make 3,000gh in total. That is exactly someone's capital."

Maame Osei Tutu said:

"For despite to do this in public means he really loves opambour."

Nii Noye shared:

"I tap into your blessings and grace, my Daddy."

Omar Sterling60 asked:

"Who also noticed that Despite doesn’t spread all his money, he always holds some back but in the case of Prophet One, he sprayed all the cash."

Owoahene Barima said:

"2,600gh was just displayed. Find money at all cost. The money Despite just sprayed is enough to be someone's capital."

Afra Nti commented:

"I need just 5 of these notes to invest in my business. Life is indeed some way. It looks like we came to watch some people enjoy this life."

