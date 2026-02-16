A trailer reportedly rammed into the North Dzorwulu Pedestrian Footbridge in the Greater Accra Region, causing significant structural damage

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has ordered the driver to fund the GH¢2.5 million repair, with works expected to take six days

Pedestrians have expressed fear over using the bridge, prompting calls for urgent action to prevent a potential accident

A trailer driver has been ordered by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to fund the repairs of the North Dzorwulu Pedestrian Footbridge, which is estimated to cost GH¢2.5 million.

The North Dzorwulu Pedestrian Footbridge, located along the highway in the Greater Accra Region, developed visible cracks after a trailer reportedly rammed into it.

Ministry of Roads and Highways, led by Kwame Governs Agbodza, orders a trailer driver to pay GH¢2.5M for the North Dzorwulu pedestrian footbridge repairs.

As a result, sections of the structure were displaced, with some fittings damaged.

Pedestrians who rely on the bridge have expressed fear over its current condition, saying they are afraid to use it.

Many have also called for swift action to prevent a potential tragedy while repair works are undertaken.

Roads Ministry PRO speaks on footbridge damage

According to the Public Relations Unit at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, the trailer driver was arrested and is currently in police custody following the incident.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM on Monday, 16 February 2026, he said the Bridge Maintenance Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority conducted an emergency technical inspection and assessment of the bridge after the accident.

“The issue has come to our attention, and the culprit has been apprehended. The police are in full control, and we are dealing with it,” he said.

Nasir Yartey disclosed that the assessment revealed significant localised structural damage caused by the impact of the trailer.

“The estimate for the repair of the bridge has been put at around GH¢2.5 million, and the culprit will fully fund the repair works. We are going to ensure that this is done,” he further stated.

The repair works, he said, are expected to take approximately six days to complete once a work programme is rolled out.

Nasir Yartey reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to expedite the process to restore the bridge to safe use as soon as possible.

A concerned Ghanaian raises concerns about the lack of streetlights for residents at the footbridge in Pokuase, Accra.

Pokuase resident complains about unsafe footbridge

A concerned citizen has called on the government to address a serious safety concern at the footbridge located at ACP Junction in Pokuase, Accra.

In a video sparking reactions online, the citizen, who chose not to disclose his name, stated that Pokuase residents risk their lives using the footbridge at night.

The residents claimed they chose to cross the busy highway at night because of the dangers they faced while using the footbridge in the absence of streetlights.

According to the concerned citizen, many residents confirmed that the streetlights were initially installed but, unfortunately, were stolen by criminals, leaving the entire walkway in darkness.

He said the darkness had led to many pedestrians being attacked by thieves and robbers while attempting to use the bridge.

In the video, he walked onto the dark footbridge, pointing out the empty fixtures where the lights should be.

Man laments as pedestrians ignore footbridge

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man filmed citizens ignoring a pedestrian bridge and dangerously crossing the highway near Tema Harbour.

The footbridge remained unused as pedestrians risked their lives, waiting for vehicles to stop on the busy road.

The man urged authorities to crack down on pedestrian indiscipline, warning of inevitable accidents and misplaced blame when tragedy occurs.

