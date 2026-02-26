A young Ghanaian woman broke down on TikTok after discovering her boyfriend was allegedly engaged to another woman

She claimed she believed she was in an exclusive relationship and had invested fully, emotionally and personally

The incident has ignited debate on social media about multiple dating and relationship transparency among the youth

Some netizens defended the idea of “dating multiple people for safety,” while others condemned it as dishonest and harmful

A young Ghanaian woman has taken to TikTok to pour out her pain after allegedly being blindsided by heartbreak.

In an emotional video, the distraught woman claimed she believed she was in a genuine and exclusive relationship, unaware that the man she loved was reportedly already engaged to another woman.

A heartbroken young woman breaks down on TikTok after allegedly discovering her lover was engaged to another woman. Photo credit: Iryna Veklich/Getty Images, No.Boozing/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she invested deeply in what she described as a unique and beautiful union, only to later discover she was not the only partner in his life.

Overwhelmed by the finding, she expressed profound disappointment and, at the height of her anguish, made troubling remarks about wanting to end her life.

In tears, she questioned why some individuals pursue relationships without regard for the emotional well-being of others, accusing her former partner of acting selfishly and insensitively.

Her emotional outburst has since sparked intense conversations online about modern dating culture among Ghanaian youth, particularly the growing trend of multiple dating.

The incident has particularly drawn attention to the growing trend of multiple dating, where individuals reportedly engage in more than one romantic relationship at the same time, often without full disclosure.

While some young people defend the practice as a protective strategy in an era of uncertainty and fleeting commitments, others argue that it reflects a worrying shift away from honesty, accountability and emotional responsibility in relationships.

Emotional and distraught, the young woman questions modern dating culture after a painful betrayal. Photo credit: No.Boozing/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While some argue that seeing more than one person provides a sense of emotional “security”, a backup plan in case one relationship unexpectedly collapses, others strongly contend that the practice normalises secrecy, undermines trust, and ultimately sets the stage for dishonesty and avoidable heartbreak.

Critics say that instead of protecting individuals from pain, multiple dating often multiplies emotional damage, leaving all parties vulnerable when the truth eventually surfaces.

Watch the emotional TikTok video here:

Brokenhearted man goes on rampage

In other related news, Victor Antwi, a young Ghanaian man, reportedly rendered hundreds of innocent people homeless after he set their houses ablaze because his girlfriend, who lives in the neighbourhood, had left him.

The broken-hearted man set fire to the wooden structures at Ahodwo in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

In a video posted on Facebook, it was recounted that Victor Antwi dated Gladys Safoa. The lady, however, was not happy with the relationship since it was allegedly filled with threats and verbal abuse. Gladys Safoa, who also lives at Ahodwo, quit the relationship.

Palm wine tapper recounts painful heartbreak

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a palm wine tapper opened up about how a painful heartbreak changed his life forever.

According to him, the hurtful experience taught him a great lesson and also opened great doors for him.

In a video posted online, the man testified how, right after the breakup, he received support from a kind woman who assisted him financially and ensured that he had a good life.

Source: YEN.com.gh