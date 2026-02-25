A 33-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Richmond Mensah, reportedly died in his sleep in the United Kingdom

He was reportedly taking a nap while waiting to begin his work shift, but was later found unresponsive

His death sparked conversations about the intense work pressures faced by Ghanaians abroad

Ghanaians living in the UK are mourning the death of their colleague, Richmond Mensah, who reportedly passed away in his sleep while preparing for work.

The 33-year-old nurse, who lived and worked in Liverpool, is said to have decided to take a short nap as he counted down the hours until his next shift began.

Ghanaian nurse Richmond Mensah is found dead in the United Kingdom while preparing for his upcoming work shift. Photo credit: Richmond Mensah/Facebook, @GettyImages

Tragically, he was reportedly found unresponsive, having apparently passed away in his sleep.

Richmond is survived by his young wife and their 14-month-old baby, leaving family, friends and members of the Ghanaian community in mourning.

His untimely passing has also reignited conversations about the pressures faced by many Ghanaians living abroad, particularly healthcare workers who often take on demanding schedules in pursuit of financial stability and support for loved ones back home.

Friends and colleagues have since taken to social media to express their sorrow, describing him as hardworking, dedicated, and family-oriented.

They have also urged members of the Ghanaian community abroad to prioritise their health and avoid the habit of taking on more jobs than they can reasonably manage, stressing the need to put personal well-being first before committing to multiple jobs.

Another Ghanaian nurse passes away in UK

The tragic passing of Richmond Mensah brings to memory yet another Ghanaian nurse who passed away at his residence in Southend in the United Kingdom.

Samuel Acquah worked as a theatre nurse at the Southend University Hospital.

After failing to report to work for a couple of days, his friends decided to check on him at his rented space, only for them to find him dead in his bed.

The sudden death of Richmond Mensah, a Ghanaian nurse in UK, sparks conversation about the need for nurses to prioritise their health needs. Photo credit: Lashibi Funeral Homes/Facebook

He was also survived by a wife and two children, who, according to his close friends was saving money towards bringing them to join him in the UK, until the unfortunate incident happened.

Reacting to news of his sudden demise, colleagues of Samuel described him as a very warm and receptive person who always walked among them with a smile on his face.

The immediate cause of death remains uncertain; however, some of his close friends have started a GoFundMe with the hope of raising funds to send his remains back to Ghana for proper burial.

Ghanaian student dies in Latvia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student died in Latvia under mysterious circumstances, leading his family to demand justice.

Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia was found dead on June 4, 2025, after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment on Baznīcas Street in Riga.

A family member disputed the claim and alleged that the Latvian police were protecting their nationals, accusing them of being involved in his demise.

