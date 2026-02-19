A Ghanaian woman has sought help to save her young marriage, which she says is under strain due to constant complaints from her husband

According to her, the marriage was arranged within two weeks after they met through her elder brother, leaving little time for proper courtship

The situation, which she narrated to Auntie Naa, has caused her emotional distress and left her uncertain about the future of her marriage

An emotionally distressed woman is seeking help to salvage her marriage, which she fears is on the verge of collapse due to persistent complaints from her husband.

According to the woman, whose name has been withheld, the marriage is still in its early stages, yet her husband allegedly frequently criticises her eating habits.

She alleged that when she attempts to prepare meals for the household, her husband complains about what he describes as her misuse of ingredients or her fondness for food.

The situation, she stated, has caused her significant emotional distress and, if not properly addressed, she felt this could lead to the premature breakdown of her new marriage.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo, hosted by Auntie Naa, she explained that her husband was Nigerian and that cultural differences were taking a significant toll on their relationship.

According to the woman, talking live on Oyerepa FM, she met her husband through her elder brother, and their marriage was arranged within a period of two weeks.

As a result, they did not have the opportunity to enter into a courtship or get to know each other properly before tying the knot.

Woman laments husband's criticism amid marriage troubles

She said that whenever she confided in her uncle and sought his intervention, he urged her to exercise patience and restraint, warning that the marriage could collapse and she might become a laughing stock within the community.

"I am newly married to a man I met through my brother, and I live with him in a rented accommodation. Whenever my husband sees me cooking, he complains that I am too fond of food.

"The other day, he bought groceries for the household. When they ran out, he complained bitterly that I had finished everything within just two weeks, and said he would not restock the shelves.

"He complains about almost everything I do in the household. I don't understand how long he expects household groceries to last in the house. I am getting very frustrated about his behaviour."

She explained that the situation had caused her a lot of emotional distress and left her very uncertain about the future of her marriage.

Reactions to woman's story with Auntie Naa

Scores of netizens have shared their views on the woman's touching story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Oo Kent commented:

"She contributes to nothing yet expects everything."

Queen noted:

"The man is definitely going to get tired and complain because he takes care of every single thing in the house. Something as little as sugar, he has to buy that. My sister, wise up."

Siakasteven junior opined:

"If you are consuming more than his salary, he will definitely complain."

