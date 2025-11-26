A Ghanaian doctor shared his personal experience to support religious freedom in Ghanaian public schools

He argued that Wesley Girls’ rules should not override constitutional rights in a government-funded institution

The doctor referenced the Marhguy v. Achimota case as a legal precedent for religious expression in schools

A Ghanaian medical doctor has weighed in on the contentious religious debate at Wesley Girls' High School, drawing from his own personal experience.

The medical doctor, identified as Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, in a post trending online, shared his personal story of being educated in Christian mission schools.

The young doctor used his childhood experience as a Muslim to call for the protection of religious freedoms in all public institutions.

Doctor speaks on Wesley Girls' religious saga

He said:

"If you take ten Muslims in Ghana, chances are that at least three have attended a Christian school at some point in their lives."

Dr Iddrisu shared his own background as an example, noting that he attended a Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) nursery and later completed his primary and junior high education at Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) schools in Tamale.

"Muslims and Christians have lived together peacefully in Ghana for generations," he continued, "and Wesley Girls’ High School should not disrupt this harmony."

At the heart of Dr Iddrisu's argument is a constitutional principle. He stressed that because Wesley Girls' is a government-assisted public school, it is subject to the laws of the nation above its own internal, denominational rules.

In his words:

"Wesley Girls' is a public school funded by the government. The Constitution, therefore, overrides any denominational rules within any school."

Citing a recent legal precedent, he pointed to the landmark High Court ruling in the Marhguy v. Achimota School & Attorney-General case (May 31, 2021), where two Rastafarian students won the right to be admitted with their dreadlocks.

He suggested this case should serve as a guide for Wesley Girls’ High School in navigating the conflict between school rules and a student's constitutional right to religious expression.

