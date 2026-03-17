A visually impaired University of Ghana graduate has appealed to President John Mahama over difficulties in securing employment

He noted that despite excelling academically alongside abled students, he faces employment discrimination at government offices

The graduate stressed the need for inclusiveness and equal employment opportunities for himself and others in similar situations

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A visually impaired graduate from the University of Ghana has made an emotional appeal to President John Mahama, urging him to address the challenges faced by graduates with disabilities who struggle to secure employment.

The appeal was made during a press conference organised by the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities, where members raised concerns about the systemic barriers preventing persons with disabilities from participating fully in the workforce.

Visually impaired graduate appeals to President Mahama over challenges securing employment. Photo credit: Abonten Diaries/TikTok, John Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking about his struggle with employment, the graduate, who studied Social Work at the University of Ghana, Legon, said he excelled academically alongside able students and was awarded the same degree.

However, his visits to government agencies, including local assemblies and civil service offices, seeking employment often ended in disappointment and disdain from some staff members.

He described these encounters as humiliating, saying they left him embarrassed and heartbroken.

Despite graduating several years ago, he continues to rely on the support of his parents for survival.

He further shared that his younger sister, who graduated recently, has been able to secure employment and become self-reliant, a reality that has left him emotionally distressed and disoriented.

Graduate calls for enforcement of disability laws to ensure equal job opportunities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

He, therefore, called on the presidency to enforce laws protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, advocating for structures that ensure inclusiveness and equal employment opportunities for himself and thousands of others facing similar struggles.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Blind student at UG uses internet skillfully

Afari Duodo is a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana in Legon, Accra, who has touched hearts with his inspiring story.

He shared his life story with KOFI TV on YouTube, recounting some challenges he has experienced as a result of his condition.

Afari stated that he is a final-year student pursuing a Political Science degree. He added that he was addicted to the internet and spent time surfing it each day. He explained:

"I cannot survive a day without the internet. I go to YouTube and Facebook. It has become part and parcel of me."

The visually-impaired student demonstrated in the video how he is able to surf the internet and search for videos.

Afari stated that several people have bullied him because of his condition. He confessed that 2021 was the year when he suffered the most at the hands of bullies.

Watch the inspirational YouTube video here:

Netizens solidarise with blind students

Scores of netizens have taken to the internet to share in the pain of the graduates with visual impairment. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Ama Serwaa commented

"They don't know how difficult our exams are."

Big A noted:

"I'm hoping he gets an answer soon, everything is possible."

Flirtbeads said:

"I'm beginning to wish I didn't go to school at all. I don't even have the moral right to ask any young person to take school seriously, because I am afraid they will ask me what I have been able to achieve with my degree."

Blind coconut seller tells his story

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a blind man who makes a living by selling coconuts.

In Ghana, few individuals think that persons with physical disabilities can truly participate in anything worthwhile.

However, the 52-year-old visually impaired man is changing that narrative. Nyadu Kwasi, who comes from the Eastern Region's Akropong-Akuapem, has refused to let his disability control his life.

Instead, he has focused his energies on a profitable endeavour for himself and his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh