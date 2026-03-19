A Ghanaian woman struggling with kidney disease has cautioned food sellers against unsafe food handling practices

The woman whose name is given as Sally Brentuo alleged that some traders spray insecticides on fresh food to repel flies, a practice she said had serious effect on consumers

Her remarks have sparked serious concerns about food safety and unhealthy practices by women in local markets that put public health at risk

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Sally Brentuo, a patient battling kidney disease, has cautioned foodstuff sellers against engaging in unsafe practices that could endanger the health of consumers.

In a TikTok video shared on her platform, Mrs Brentuo raised concerns about certain methods allegedly being used by some market traders to preserve food or increase sales, often without considering the health implications.

Sally Brentuo raises concerns over alleged unsafe food preservation practices in markets. Photo credit: SallyBrentuo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She alleged that some sellers spray insecticides on fresh food items to keep away flies and other insects, a practice she described as dangerous to human health.

Mrs Brentuo also claimed that some fruit vendors use carbide to artificially ripen fruits within a short period, warning that such actions could contribute to the rising cases of kidney-related diseases.

She urged traders to desist from such practices and adopt safer, more responsible methods of handling and preserving food.

Additionally, she called on regulatory bodies to intensify monitoring and enforcement to ensure adherence to proper food safety standards.

Her comments have sparked concern and renewed conversations around food safety practices in local markets and their potential health consequences.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Fried yam sellers to summon Oheneni to court

A group of fried yam sellers at Anwiankwanta, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region, say they are preparing to take legal action against popular radio show host Oheneni Adazoa over what they describe as damaging and unfounded claims made against them.

A group of fried yam sellers throw caution to Oheneni Adazoa. Photo credit: Ohenei Adazoa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the food vendors, the radio personality used her platform to allege that some fried yam sellers dropped polythene bags into the cooking oil used to fry their yams, an action which is injurious to one's health.

The sellers have strongly denied the allegation, describing it as false and baseless. They claim the statement has tarnished their reputation and negatively affected their businesses.

The vendors further explained that they made several attempts to get the radio host to retract the statement and issue an apology, but their efforts have so far yielded no results.

They say they have now decided to pursue legal action to clear their name and compel her to withdraw the claims and apologise for the alleged misleading remarks.

In recent times, members of the public have been wary of street foods after it came to light that some vendors employed crooked means in preparing their meals.

Some fried yam and plantain chips sellers have been accused of dropping polythene bags into hot cooking oil before frying their yams or plantains, a practice believed to give the food a crispier taste and help it last longer before going bad.

Watch the video here:

Oheneni Adazoa chastises plantain chip sellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular lifestyle show host on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, has created awareness about sellers allegedly melting rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make the plantain crispy.

She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to confirm her claims. According to the caller, she once planned on setting up the same business and contacted one seller to help her out.

Source: YEN.com.gh