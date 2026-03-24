Abdul Mannaf Nii Adjei Sowah marked his first marriage anniversary with his second wife, Nefisatu Sowah, with a big wedding ceremony

Several important NPP officials and loved ones of the renowned politician and his wife were present at the event to celebrate their union

Footage of the wedding reception shared by Melody Direction on social media has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians online

Abdul Mannaf Nii Adjei Sowah, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodio constituency, has celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his new wife, Nefisatu Sowah, with a grand event.

NPP politician Abdul Mannaf Sowah celebrates his first marriage anniversary with his second wife, Nefisatu Sowah, with a wedding reception. Photo source: @melodydirection, Mannaf Sowah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

In March 2025, Mannaf Sowah married his second wife, Nefisatu, in a private ceremony attended by their family and loved ones.

Over a year into their new life as a married couple, the NPP politician and his new wife held a plush wedding reception at the Underbridge Event Centre on Sunday, March 22, 2026, to celebrate their marital bliss.

Many high-profile members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, attended the grand private ceremony.

Abdul Mannaf Sowah's plush wedding reception emerges

In a series of videos from the event, shot by renowned Ghanaian photographer and videographer Melody Directions, Mannaf and Nefisatu beamed with excitement as they hit the dance floor with their family and friends at the reception.

For the wedding reception at the Underbridge Event Centre, the NPP politician's wife opted for a heavily embellished formal gown with a matching bridal veil, which made her look elegant and gorgeous.

Mannaf also looked handsome in his Kaftan and cap as he and his second wife shared heartwarming moments with their loved ones, who showered them with cash at the wedding reception.

The couple later changed into different outfits for their various photoshoots and other segments of their ceremony, with Nefisatu wearing a gold and blue Asoebi lace gown with a decorative headwrap and a traditional Ghanaian Kente fabric gown, among others.

Throughout the event, Mannaf and Nefisatu could not keep their hands off each other as they displayed their love and affection for each other.

Dominic Nitiwul’s beautiful daughter, Brigette, ties the knot with her partner, Simmonds, in a private ceremony. Photo source: @mc_kofidasilva

Source: Instagram

Footage of Abdul Mannaf Sowah and Nefisatu's wedding reception, filmed by Melody Direction, garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Many netizens flooded the comments section to congratulate the young couple on their first anniversary as a married couple.

The TikTok videos of Abdul Mannaf Sowah and his second wife, Nefisatu Sowah's wedding ceremony, are below:

Abdul Mannaf Sowah, Nefisatu's reception stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hinas beauty commented:

"Very beautiful video. Man like Melody."

Naa Ade wrote:

"My bride 🥰."

Kojo Jones said:

"Congratulations to the married couple. Love is indeed beautiful."

Dominic Nitiwul's daughter Brigette marries partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dominic Nitiwul's daughter, Brigette, married her partner in a private ceremony in Accra.

Footage showed several memorable moments of the married couple, along with important dignitaries at the wedding event.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Brigette and her new husband on their marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh