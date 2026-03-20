Bright James Amenonyoh and his wife Christabel have celebrated a significant milestone abroad five years after tying the knot

In a post, the popular YOLO series actor showed off his beautiful wife and penned an emotional message amid their celebrations

Fans and loved ones of Bright James Amenonyoh and Christabel flooded the comments section to celebrate the young married couple

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Young Ghanaian actor Bright James Amenonyoh, popularly known for his role as Fiifi in the YOLO series, has celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Christabel Amenonyoh, abroad.

YOLO series actor Bright James Amenonyoh celebrates a fifth marriage anniversary with his wife, Christabel, abroad. Photo source: @iambrightjames

Source: Instagram

Bright, who starred in the YOLO series with Aaron Adatsi, John Peasah, and Desmond Danso Sakyi, married Christabel on March 20, 2021, in a lovely private ceremony held in Accra, Ghana.

Multiple videos from the wedding event shared by renowned blogger Zionfelix showed the fun and exciting scenes as the couple's family and friends witnessed their union.

In one of the videos, Amenonyoh and his wife were seen on the dancefloor challenging each other with impressive dance moves.

The couple who danced by their three-tier wedding cake were cheered on by the bridal train and groomsmen.

Another video shows the young couple seated while TV personality Nana Made in China, who was the MC for the ceremony, addressed the guests.

Following their marriage, Bright and Christabel have welcomed two children, a boy and a girl.

The Instagram videos of Bright James Amenonyoh and his wife Christabel's wedding ceremony are below:

Bright James Amenonyoh and wife celebrate anniversary

On Friday, March 20, 2026, Bright James Amenoyoh took to his official Instagram page to mark the fifth anniversary of his marriage to Christabel.

The YOLO series actor shared a carousel post of himself with his wife on the wedding day and throughout the years of becoming a married couple.

In a series of photos, Bright, who also starred in the Stryke series as Toni Kroos, and Christabel looked good in their outfits and beamed with excitement as they visited a restaurant in the UK for a night outing.

Other photos also showed the married couple flaunting their close bond as they vacationed together in different countries.

In an emotional message that accompanied the post, Bright expressed his undying love for his wife, whom he described as his best friend and soulmate, and reflected on their years together as a couple.

He wrote:

"Celebrating five years of marriage and nine years of an unbreakable bond. You're my best friend, my soulmate. Every moment with you is precious, and I love you more than words can say. Happy Anniversary, my beautiful wife."

YOLO series actor Bright James Amenonyoh dances with his beautiful wife, Christabel, on their wedding day in March 2021. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Christabel also shared a similar post on her Instagram page to celebrate their special milestone.

She wrote:

"Half a Decade Down… Forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love. 🤍 Ecclesiastes 4:9–12 : Two are better than one… Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. Hubby @iambrightjames ❤️."

The couple's posts courted attention with numerous followers flooding the comment section to congratulate them on their marriage anniversary.

The Instagram posts of Bright James Amenonyoh and his wife Christabel celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary are below:

Bright James Amenonyoh, wife's anniversary stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

1185pretty commented:

"Many more celebrations in Jesus' name. Amen."

Abraham_ankomah wrote:

"Happy anniversary bro."

Apandooemmanuel said:

"Happy anniversary."

YOLO actress Akosua Asieduaa chills abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular YOLO series actress Akosua Asieduaa chilled abroad.

In a series of photos, the actress and activist visited several hotspots during her vacation.

Akosua Asieduaa's rare public appearance abroad triggered a flurry of positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh