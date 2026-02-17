Dominic Nitiwul's beautiful daughter Brigitte got married to her partner in a colourful wedding ceremony in Accra

Footage of the former Defence Minister's daughter and her partner's ceremony surfaced on social media

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate Brigitte and her husband on their union

Brigette, the daughter of the former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul, has tied the knot with her partner, Simmonds, in a lovely private wedding ceremony.

Dominic Nitiwul's beautiful daughter, Brigette, ties the knot with her partner, Simmonds, in a private ceremony.

Many distinguished personalities, including former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West constituency Irene Naa Torshie Addo, attended the colourful event held at an undisclosed location on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Dominic Nitiwul's daughter Brigette's private wedding ceremony

In a series of videos shared by renowned Master of Ceremony MC Kofi Da Silva on Instagram, Simmonds looked handsome in his white shirt and kente cloth as he, his groomsmen, and performers arrived at the venue for the traditional wedding ceremony.

The groom's family members, including some traditional leaders, were seen seated as they awaited the arrival of the couple for the commencement of the ceremony.

Brigette, looking gorgeous with heavy makeup and in a green dress, later arrived with her bridesmaids and beamed with excitement as she danced and joined her partner for the ceremony.

Members of the two families performed the necessary traditional rites to secure the matrimonial union of the bride and the groom.

Following the end of the traditional ceremony, the couple changed outfits for their white wedding.

A video showed Brigette looking elegant in her white wedding gown while Simmonds wore a black suit as they shared their first dance as a married couple after walking down the aisle.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa's daughter, Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa, ties the knot with her partner, Guillame.

For the wedding reception event in the evening, Dominic Nitiwul's daughter opted for an emerald green beaded dress as she and her new husband celebrated their new union with their family and friends.

The former Defence Minister during former President Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure wore a white tuxedo with black trousers as he joined Brigette for the father-daughter dance.

Former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Irene Naa Torshie Addo also joined the newlyweds as they cut their wedding cake later in the evening at the reception.

The Instagram videos of Dominic Nitiwul's daughter Brigette's wedding ceremony are below:

Dominic Nitiwul's daughter Brigette's wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Allo views 123 commented:

"Wow, love is beautiful. Congratulations to the newlywed couple in town. May God bless their union."

With-It Events wrote:

"This wedding is top-notch."

Anointedangel6 said:

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple. God bless your marriage forever. May his countenance shine in your marriage forever."

Jean Mensa's daughter Nicole Naa Adoley marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jean Mensa's daughter married her fiancé, Guillame, at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Accra on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Footage from the grand wedding ceremony surfaced on social media, showing the couple with their family and loved ones.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa on her union.

