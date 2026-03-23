Charles Nii Aryertey Taylor, a leading figure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, has reportedly passed away

Reports said that the opposition party's former deputy eastern regional organiser had been battling illness before his demise

Charles Nii Aryertey Taylor's reported passing has evoked sadness among NPP officials and supporters on social media

A former deputy eastern regional organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Nii Aryertey Taylor, has reportedly passed away at the age of 58.

Charles Taylor: Former NPP Deputy Eastern Regional Organiser Reportedly Passes Away After Illness

Source: Facebook

The news of the prominent politician's untimely demise was reported by renowned Ghanaian newspaper The Custodian on Monday, March 23, 2026.

What happened to NPP politician Charles Taylor?

According to reports, Charles Nii Ayertey Taylor passed away following a battle with a short illness.

The exact date and circumstances leading to the demise of the prominent NPP politician remain unknown.

The late former deputy NPP eastern regional organiser reportedly left behind his wife and three children.

Taylor's demise has evoked sadness among some NPP officials and sympathisers who have since taken to social media and other platforms to mourn and offer their condolences to his grieving family.

Some party officials described the late NPP politician as a hardworking and dependable figure whose contributions would not be forgotten.

The main opposition party is reportedly expected to release an official statement detailing the funeral arrangements of the late former official and paying tribute to the late party stalwart.

Who was the late Charles Taylor?

The late Charles Nii Aryertey Taylor was a prominent Ghanaian politician and a key member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He previously served as the deputy eastern regional organiser of the main opposition party in Ghana, where he played a key role in strengthening grassroots mobilisation and coordinating party activities across the region.

The late Taylor was also a respected member of the Akuapem South NPP executives.

Aside from his stint in Ghanaian politics, he was also the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Freedom Radio 89.3 FM, a broadcast station based in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister dies

Charles Taylor's demise comes a week after former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister Daniel Awenyue Syme reportedly passed away.

The news of the renowned politician was confirmed by his son, Jonathan A. Syme, in a Facebook post on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Jonathan A. Syme indicated that his father died on Monday, March 16, 2026.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of my dad, Hon. Daniel Awenyue Syme. He was the most resilient I know. Doctors told him years ago that he would not make it this long but he defied all odds and pushed till today 16/3/2026," he wrote.

He further described his father as a model politician and auditor, whose legacy can be attested to by everyone who knew him.

Commander Kpei Yayra Kate, a leading member of the NPP’s Loyal Ladies, dies. Photo credit: Kpei Yayra Kate/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Daniel Awenyue Syme served as the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister under President John Dramani Mahama's first term, between 2012 and 2016.

Prior to time as a regional minister, the late politician previously served as the assistant auditor general and the District Chief Executive of the Buisa District in the Upper East Region.

The Facebook post announcing Daniel Awenyue Syme's demise is below:

NPP loyal ladies member passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the NPP loyal ladies had passed away on March 17, 2026.

Kpei Yayra Kate, a young and vibrant party activist, was reported to have died after a short battle with illness.

Prominent members of the opposition's loyal ladies group and sympathisers mourned her untimely passing.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh