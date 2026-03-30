Jonathan Syme, a financial expert, has urged Ghanaians to exercise caution in handling money and participating in financial transactions that are not directly their own

He highlighted that Ghanaian banks had security systems that monitor unusual or suspicious transactions and can trigger investigations

The expert’s advice underscores the importance of personal vigilance and awareness in financial transactions, especially in an environment where scams and fraudulent schemes are increasingly prevalent

Following the arrest of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, a financial expert, Jonathan Syme has offered important advice to Ghanaians on staying safe from scams and avoiding involvement in fraudulent activities.

In a video shared on his TikTok channel, Syme explained that the banking system in Ghana is equipped with multiple security measures that monitor transactions across accounts.

Photo credit:JonathanSyme/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He noted that unusual or large movements of money often trigger alerts and prompt preliminary investigations.

Using the ongoing case of Abu Trica, which is currently before the Gbese District Court, as a cautionary example, Syme advised the public to avoid allowing others to use their bank accounts for sending or receiving money.

He warned that even seemingly innocent actions, such as receiving stipends on behalf of someone else, could inadvertently implicate individuals in criminal investigations.

Syme’s message comes as authorities continue to investigate Abu Trica’s alleged involvement in fraudulent activities, reinforcing the need for vigilance and personal responsibility in financial dealings.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Lawyer Barker-Vormawor gives details of his arrest

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for embattled Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, gave details on how his client was allegedly set up by a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and subsequently arrested.

Photo credit: Oliver Baker/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the lawyer stated that Abu Trica was approached by an FBI agent and lured into a dubious deal. The EOCO stated that Abu Trica is facing charges related to an online romance scam estimated at over $8 million. However, Barker-Vormawor said that the claim was false.

"Before the matter went to court, they had EOCO Issue a press statement claiming that Abu had scammed people out of 8 million dollars. There is no 8 million USD anywhere. We are here because of 13,000 dollars."

Barker-Vormawor alleged that the FBI agent deceived Abu Trica by claiming they wanted to withdraw $50,000 and needed an account to transfer the funds.

The agent allegedly promised Abu Trica a share of $13,000 if he could provide such an account.

His share would be $13,000 if he found one. Abu went around asking different people because he thought he was making $13,000."

“Someone eventually gave him an account, which he passed on to the FBI undercover agents. He was then paid $13,000. This is the entire evidence the FBI provided.”

Barker-Vormawor stated. According to Abu Trica's lawyer, when he was arrested, the FBI asked for the name of the person whose account was used, but Abu refused to disclose it.

Read the Facebook post here:

Ofori-Atta placed on Interpol red alert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the special prosecutor had declared Ofori-Atta wanted again and placed him Interpol Red Alert.

The former minister was unable to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor on June 2, 2025, due to health concerns.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng said Ofori-Atta and his legal team had acted in bad faith and took decisive action against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh