The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wanted again after he failed to honour a scheduled meeting on June 2.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng announced the update at a press conference.

Agyabeng described Ofori-Atta's posturing as unacceptable and accused his lawyers of bad faith in dealings with the office.

He also noted that extradition and the process and the listing of Ofori-Atta on Interpol's red notice have been triggered.

Agyabeng stressed that the office wanted him physically present and not virtually, as recently proposed.

"Mr Ofori-Atta's conduct is totally unacceptable… Consequently, we declare that Mr. Ofori-Atta is a wanted person and fugitive from justice."

Timeline of Ofori-Atta's time as a suspect

On January 24, 2025, the Special Prosecutor formally notified Ofori-Atta that he was a suspect in the five cases and directed him to appear in person on February 10, 2025.

On January 31, 2025, the former minister's lawyers informed the special prosecutor that he would be outside Ghana indefinitely for medical reasons but offered to represent him in his absence.

On February 5, 2025, the Special Prosecutor rejected a claim of indefinite absence and demanded a reasonable return date by February 10, 2025. Agyebeng also warned of legal consequences for non-compliance and clarified that his lawyers cannot answer criminal charges on behalf of their clients.

On February 10, 2025, Ofori-Atta's lawyers submitted a doctor’s note stating he was undergoing tests and possibly surgery in the US, with no clear return date. The special prosecutor received the letter with scepticism, describing the letter as purportedly coming from a doctor.

On February 12, 2025, the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice, acting on an arrest warrant.

On February 18, 2025, Ofori-Atta appealed to the special prosecutor to remove his name from the wanted list and pledged to return to Ghana in May. The special prosecutor subsequently took his name off the list following the assurance.

Following this, SP Agyebeng gave a deadline of June 2, 2025, for Ofori-Atta to report in person to the Office of the Special Prosecutor headquarters.

On March 16, 2025, Ofori-Atta sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor, seeking compensation for being declared wanted.

On May 28, 2025, the court adjourned Ofori-Atta's attempt to keep the special prosecutor from declaring him wanted. The case was adjourned to June 18.

