Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer of Abu Trica, has given further details of what led to the arrest and prosecution of his client

According to the lawyer, his client was lured into a scam by an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

He further claimed that the charges against Abu Trica involving the stated $8 million scam is a false one

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for embattled Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, gave details on how his client was allegedly set up by a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and subsequently arrested.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor shares details of how Abu Trica was arrested. Photo credit: Abu Trica/Instagram & @barkervogues/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, the lawyer stated that Abu Trica was approached by an FBI agent and lured into a dubious deal.

The EOCO stated that Abu Trica is facing charges related to an online romance scam estimated at over $8 million. However, Barker-Vormawor said that the claim was false.

"Before the matter went to court, they had EOCO Issue a press statement claiming that Abu had scammed people of 8 million dollars. There is no 8 million USD anywhere. We are here because of 13,000 dollars."

Barker-Vormawor alleged that the FBI agent deceived Abu Trica by claiming they wanted to withdraw $50,000 and needed an account to transfer the funds.

The agent allegedly promised Abu Trica a share of $13,000 if he could provide such an account.

“Abu Trica was set up by an FBI informant who approached him, claiming he was expecting $50,000 and needed an account for the transfer. His share would be $13,000 if he found one. Abu went around asking different people because he thought he was making $13,000."

“Someone eventually gave him an account, which he passed on to the FBI undercover agents. He was then paid $13,000. This is the entire evidence the FBI provided,” Barker-Vormawor stated.

According to Abu Trica's lawyer, when he was arrested, the FBI asked for the name of the person whose account was used, but Abu refused to disclose it.

After several court appearances, the judge ruled that Abu Trica be extradited to the US.

However, Barker-Vormawor disclosed that they have filed an appeal after the Gbese District Court granted a request to surrender his client to US authorities over the alleged scam.

The legal team has been given 15 days to challenge the decision.

“We presented the magistrate with 80 pages of legal argument, tracing the history of the Extradition Treaty, and showing that conspiracy is not an extraditable offence."

“Now, the matter is under appeal, so I won’t say more than that. Except that in my whole life, I have never met a judge so eager to extradite a person. Her mind was made up from day one. Out of 200 requests Ghana has received, all 200 have been extradited."

“If our courts are willing to follow the law and not be intimidated by America, Abu’s case will be 200-1,” Barker-Vormawor added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Barker-Vormawor's claim

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by his lawyer on Facebook. Read them below:

Sunyani Mayor said:

"I was waiting for this from you."

Mustapha Addo wrote:

"Because of $13,000 Abu is being extradited? Eeeeeiii."

Jerome Geraldo said:

"I don't subscribe to fraud but the law must follow due process. Judicial decisions must not be capricious and bias. Thumbs up to Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor."

Kwame Agbenyo wrote:

"Mawuse, I believe in you. Don't relent in getting this case down. God be your strength."

Ben Oboh Stone said:

"There’s so much going on concerning this case. But who treats their own this way. Very pathetic."

Source: YEN.com.gh