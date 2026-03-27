A member of the legal team representing Abu Trica has addressed the media following a court ruling delivered on March 27, 2026, offering clarity on its implications for the case.

Abu Trica’s Lawyer Breaks Down Court’s Ruling, “There Was a Political Connection”

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, the legal expert explained that the ruling does not mean Abu Trica will be extradited immediately. He noted that the defence team has a 15-day window to file an appeal, should there be sufficient grounds to challenge the decision.

While he did not confirm whether the team will proceed with an appeal or allow the ruling to stand for the client’s extradition, his comments have generated widespread discussion.

According to him, the legal team had earlier presented arguments in court pointing to a political connection influencing the progression of the case. He indicated that this concern had been raised, but it did not yield the desired outcome.

"This is a bit difficult, but there’s a political connection," he said, explaining the position they had put before the court.

The future of the young man remains uncertain as observers and supporters await the next steps from his legal team and how the case will unfold in the coming days.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica leaves court emotional after adjournment

Following his appearance at the Gbese High Court, Abu Trica's extradition case was adjourned to Friday, March 27, 2026.

In a video, the handcuffed socialite appeared to be emotional and disappointed with the judge's decision as he left the court premises in the custody of police officers.

Abu Trica's baby mama storms the Gbese High Court to support him at his extradition hearing on March 18, 2026. Image credit: abena_oforiwaa22, tina_news_gh

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica bowed his head down to hide his face and emotions as he entered the awaiting police vehicle at the Gbese Court premises before being whisked away.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica exiting the court after his appearance is below:

Abu Trica's extradition case adjournment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emir1 commented:

"Please free this young man @officialjdmahama."

Ofosu Aboagye Emmanuel said:

"It shall be well with him."

Abdul Rahman Snr wrote:

"Make you free the youth and create jobs and all this will end."

Investigation notice placed on Abu Trica's mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO tagged Abu Trica's mansion in Agona Swedru with an investigation notice.

In a video, an inscription announcing that the embattled socialite's properties had been marked for investigation as part of the court case.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express their opinions on the development regarding Abu Trica's mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh