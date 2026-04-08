Ralph St Williams has criticised what he describes as deliberate disregard for community regulations by some individuals

He raised concerns after encountering a construction project where a wall was allegedly built beyond the approved boundary

His comments have sparked conversations about adherence to local regulations and accountability

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Social critic and change advocate Ralph St Williams has expressed concern over what he describes as the deliberate disregard for community regulations by some individuals.

In a video shared on TikTok, Ralph criticised what he sees as a growing trend of people ignoring laid-down protocols to serve their personal interests at the expense of the wider community.

Ralph St Williams has raised concerns after encountering a construction project in his community. Photo credit: Ralph DeFellowGH/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He made the remarks after encountering a building project where a wall was allegedly being constructed beyond the approved demarcation line.

According to him, the property owner appeared to have disregarded established regulations, an action he said undermines order and fairness within the community.

When he questioned a mason working on the project, the man explained that the building belonged to an individual identified as Nana Amoako Atta.

He further informed Ralph that the Assemblyman for the area had visited the site, although he was unaware of the discussions that took place between the official and the property owner.

Ralph used the moment to call on residents to remain vigilant and stand firm against actions he described as selfish, urging community members to prioritise collective interest over individual gain.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ralph urges youth to prioritise Ghana

In a closely related story, Ralph St Williams has urged Ghanaian youth to move away from strong political affiliations and prioritise national development.

Ralph St Williams has called on Ghanaian youth to prioritise national development over political affiliations. Photo credit: RalphDeFellowGhanaian/TIkTok

Source: Facebook

He made this call after an encounter with a group of Ghanaian youth in Ethiopia, where they had reportedly attended a forum.

During the interaction, he drew comparisons between infrastructure development in Ethiopia and Ghana, stressing that Ghana has the potential to achieve similar progress with the right leadership and mindset.

Ralph St Williams pointed to the leadership of Abiy Ahmed Ali, noting that within eight years, Ethiopia has made significant investments in infrastructure.

He observed that this timeframe is comparable to two presidential terms in Ghana, yet the country has not achieved similar levels of development.

He therefore challenged Ghanaian youth to demand accountability from leaders and avoid overlooking governance shortcomings due to partisan loyalties.

According to him, national progress can only be achieved when citizens place the country’s interests above political ideologies and affiliations.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ralph St Wiliams blasts John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams had publicly slammed President John Mahama over youth unemployment in the country, urging him to turn sanitation problems into job opportunities.

In a Facebook video, the outspoken social commentator urged the president to consider creating jobs for the youth by turning current challenges into opportunities for young Ghanaians.

State authorities, he explained, could learn from the example of the Buz Stop Boys, a group of young volunteers who have turned sanitation problems in the country into a lucrative venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh