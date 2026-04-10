A tragic motorcycle crash claimed the life of police officer Sergeant Kumbusoon in the Ada East District

Police investigations are underway into the incident, according to Chief Superintendent Lovelace Kofi Glago, Ada District Police Commander

The driver who ran over the officer has reported himself and is in police custody, assisting with investigations

A police officer, identified as Sergeant Lambert Kumbusoon, has died in a fatal road crash at Atortorkorpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

Eyewitnesses described the disturbing crash on April 8 as sudden.

A police officer is laid to rest after his passing. Credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

GNA reported that it occurred when two vehicles were overtaking each other while the deceased, who was riding a motorbike, also attempted a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre on the shoulder of the road.

This led to his crash and subsequent being run over by a truck.

“There was a parked motorbike by the roadside, but the officer did not notice it. He ran into it, and the impact threw him onto the road, where one of the speeding vehicles ran over him."

Kumbusoon was rushed to the Ada East District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body has since been deposited at the facility’s mortuary.

Chief Superintendent Lovelace Kofi Glago, Ada District Police Commander, said Kumbusoon had recently been transferred from the Ada Criminal Investigation Department at the Divisional Command in Kasseh to Kpone.

The driver who ran over the officer has reported himself and is in police custody, assisting with investigations. No official cause of the death has been disclosed.

Notable police deaths in recent times

In July 2025, Felix Atistogbui, a police officer who served at the Suhum Municipal Police Command in the Eastern Region, died after collapsing during a workout session at the gym.

According to eyewitness and family reports, Atistogbui collapsed shortly after arriving at the gym.

Atistogbui's father said his son called, saying he needed help because he was feeling dizzy.

The police officer was pronounced dead minutes after being admitted to the hospital.

In April 2025, two police officers were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers. The slain officers were part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order. Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was buried on May 19, 2025.

Police officers honour their colleague at a funeral for a slain officer. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Following the Binduri incident, the police administration has barred the movement of its officers and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

It noted that police officers had been targeted by assailants. Additional personnel were also advised against travelling to the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

Also, police personnel on duty have been advised to wear personal protective equipment and only move under armoured protection.

Man jailed for killing police officers

In November 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that one Eric Kojo Duah, who shot and killed two police officers at Buduburam near Kasoa, was jailed for 20 years.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts after his lawyer negotiated a plea bargain with the state.

The judge noted that the suspect did not show any form of remorse in the courtroom during the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh