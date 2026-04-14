Edwin Gyimah's former manager has publicly spoken about their fallout amid his ongoing feud with his family over his house

In a video, Linda Mirekua Ansong detailed the alleged painful circumstances that led to the collapse of their working relationship

Edwin Gyimah's former manager's remarks about their past issues have triggered backlash from Ghanaian social media users

Linda Mirekua Ansong, the former manager of Edwin Gyimah, has publicly spoken about the collapse of her working relationship with the embattled ex-Black Stars player amid his ongoing personal struggles.

Edwin Gyimah's former manager Linda Mirekua Ansong recounts his past betrayal that ended their working relationship. Photo source: The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio, @kasapafm/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the 35-year-old ex-Olando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he and his wife and children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Edwin Gyimah's former manager recounts his betrayal

In an interview with Kasapa FM on Monday, April 13, 2026, Linda Mirekua Ansong detailed the circumstances that led to her cutting ties with the embattled Edwin Gyimah.

She recounted how she used to lobby the various coaches of the Ghanaian men's national teams to get the footballer called up when they began their working relationship.

Linda stated that she was once accused of being in cahoots with top officials to secure Edwin a spot in the national teams.

She claimed that she quit managing the footballer after he breached their contract and that she lost her love for sports in the process.

She said:

"The lesson I have taken from managing Edwin Gyimah completely killed my passion for sports. Some big people advised to me to study coaching because of how I excelled as a manager, but because of what Edwin Gyimah did to me, I lost that interest in football."

Linda noted that she no longer maintained a personal relationship with Gyimah and that she almost got the police to arrest him when he visited Kumasi for a football match.

She stated that some top Ghanaian football officials intervened and saved the footballer from being taken into custody for breach of contract at the Golden Tulip.

Linda claimed that Edwin failed to pay the money he was contractually obligated to give her from the signing-on fee he got when he joined Supersport United in South Africa many years ago.

Former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah claims family disputes and spiritual attacks derailed his career and personal life. Photo: @CitiSportsGHA

Source: Twitter

The TikTok videos of Edwin Gyimah's former manager speaking about his alleged betrayal are below:

Edwin Gyimah's former manager's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Biggest Sika commented:

"Madam, so what should we do now?"

Awaluangulu said:

"Unnecessary interview and submission. Why now?"

Kobbyjay303 wrote:

"You see black man? Your friend is in trouble and is battling to come out of it but you are trying to press him down. Why all this?"

Edwin Gyimah's baby mama levels accusations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah's baby mama levelled new accusations days after he dragged his family to Oyerepa FM.

In a video, the footballer's former partner claimed alleged mistreatment by him towards her and his family members.

Source: YEN.com.gh