Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has gone viral after correctly prophesying the Black Stars’ defeat to Germany a day before the international friendly

Ghana lost 2-1 after a late winner from Deniz Undav, validating the prophecy he claimed to have received during a church service

The resurfaced video has sparked mixed reactions, while the prophet also criticised some Ghanaians for allegedly contributing to the team’s struggles

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Ghanaian man of God Eric Boahen Uche has earned praise on social media after a prophecy concerning the Black Stars appeared to have been fulfilled.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche earns praise on social media after his prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars appears to have come to pass. Image credit: EricBoahenUche, AlexGrimm/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The national team played against Die Mannschaft of Germany in an international friendly fixture ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the game taking place at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30, 2026.

A surprisingly competitive game ended in favour of Germany, who scored an 88th-minute winner through Deniz Undav, after Kamaldeen Sulemana cancelled Kai Havertz's opening goal from the penalty spot.

Prophet Uche’s Black Stars prophecy fulfilled

During a sermon on Sunday, March 29, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche prophesied that the Black Stars would lose the game.

Addressing his congregation, the man of God said he saw a vision prior to the service in which God showed him the outcome of the game.

“Today, in my vision, I saw Ghana losing the match tomorrow against Germany. I said, 'Eii Lord, what am I seeing?' I saw our country losing. This is just by the way,” he said.

The video of Prophet Uche’s prophecy has resurfaced on social media after the game and sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Below is the TikTok video of Eric Boahen Uche’s Black Stars prophecy.

Prophet Uche slams negativity over Black Stars

In another sermon delivered before the match, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche angrily slammed certain unpatriotic Ghanaians who were spiritually helping to drag the team back with their negativity.

Speaking after Ghana's loss to Austria, he said these individuals were actively working against the interests of the Black Stars despite being Ghanaians.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche labelled the supposed individuals as 'wicked'.

“The Ghana Black Stars are going to play matches, and you have people who have taken the team somewhere purposely to make them lose. These people are ensuring they lose, and these people are also Ghanaians. “They have done it with Austria and are doing it with Germany. Why are some Ghanaians like that?" he fumed.

The TikTok video of Prophet Uche's vision about Ghana is below.

Eric Boahen Uche prophesies about the outcome of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Image credit: EricBoahenUche

Source: Facebook

Eric Boahen prophesies outcome of US war

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Uche prophesied about the outcome of the ongoing United States war against Iran.

The US and Israel launched a massive military campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026, reportedly aimed at destroying the country's nuclear weapons program and other aims.

Amid the intensifying conflict which has shaken global energy markets, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche said that, contrary to other prophecies, he has foreseen that the war would be contained between the current three combatants and would not expand into a global conflict.

Source: YEN.com.gh