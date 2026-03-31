Prophet Eric Boahen Uche Predicted Black Stars Loss to Germany, Resurfaced Video Sparks Reactions
- Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has gone viral after correctly prophesying the Black Stars’ defeat to Germany a day before the international friendly
- Ghana lost 2-1 after a late winner from Deniz Undav, validating the prophecy he claimed to have received during a church service
- The resurfaced video has sparked mixed reactions, while the prophet also criticised some Ghanaians for allegedly contributing to the team’s struggles
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Ghanaian man of God Eric Boahen Uche has earned praise on social media after a prophecy concerning the Black Stars appeared to have been fulfilled.
The national team played against Die Mannschaft of Germany in an international friendly fixture ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the game taking place at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30, 2026.
A surprisingly competitive game ended in favour of Germany, who scored an 88th-minute winner through Deniz Undav, after Kamaldeen Sulemana cancelled Kai Havertz's opening goal from the penalty spot.
Ghana vs Germany: Man who foretold the day Otto Addo would be sacked trends as prediction comes true
Prophet Uche’s Black Stars prophecy fulfilled
During a sermon on Sunday, March 29, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche prophesied that the Black Stars would lose the game.
Addressing his congregation, the man of God said he saw a vision prior to the service in which God showed him the outcome of the game.
“Today, in my vision, I saw Ghana losing the match tomorrow against Germany. I said, 'Eii Lord, what am I seeing?' I saw our country losing. This is just by the way,” he said.
The video of Prophet Uche’s prophecy has resurfaced on social media after the game and sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
Below is the TikTok video of Eric Boahen Uche’s Black Stars prophecy.
Prophet Uche slams negativity over Black Stars
In another sermon delivered before the match, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche angrily slammed certain unpatriotic Ghanaians who were spiritually helping to drag the team back with their negativity.
Speaking after Ghana's loss to Austria, he said these individuals were actively working against the interests of the Black Stars despite being Ghanaians.
Prophet Eric Boahen Uche labelled the supposed individuals as 'wicked'.
“The Ghana Black Stars are going to play matches, and you have people who have taken the team somewhere purposely to make them lose. These people are ensuring they lose, and these people are also Ghanaians. “They have done it with Austria and are doing it with Germany. Why are some Ghanaians like that?" he fumed.
The TikTok video of Prophet Uche's vision about Ghana is below.
Eric Boahen prophesies outcome of US war
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Uche prophesied about the outcome of the ongoing United States war against Iran.
The US and Israel launched a massive military campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026, reportedly aimed at destroying the country's nuclear weapons program and other aims.
Amid the intensifying conflict which has shaken global energy markets, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche said that, contrary to other prophecies, he has foreseen that the war would be contained between the current three combatants and would not expand into a global conflict.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh