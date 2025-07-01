The NPP national executives and Minority leadership in Parliament participated in the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service

The event, attended by various denominations and political groups, focused on unity, peace, and seeking divine guidance for Ghana's prosperity

Key speakers, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, prayed for the nation's leaders, calling for wisdom and guidance in their decisions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executives and their Minority leadership in Parliament have participated in the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, held at the State House in Accra.

The event, held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, brought together people from various denominations and political leanings to give thanks to God and pray for the nation's prosperity.

NPP executives, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Henry Nana Boakye, join fellow Ghanaians to observe the National Day of Prayers and Thanksgiving set up by President John Mahama.

The NPP representatives were led by the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as they joined fellow Ghanaians in observing the national day of prayer and thanksgiving.

The delegation also included Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the NPP, as well as some other national executives of the party.

The event provided an opportunity for the leadership in the various facets of the country to reflect on their stewardship and seek divine guidance for the future.

Various speakers at the function called for unity and peace among Ghanaians, emphasising the importance of working together to build a prosperous nation.

They also prayed for the country's leaders, asking for wisdom and guidance as they make decisions that impact the nation.

President John Mahama sets up the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service to pray for Ghana and express gratitude to God.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service is a day set aside to unite Ghanaians of all faiths and express gratitude to God for the nation’s abundant blessings.

President John Dramani Mahama, in fulfilment of his 2024 campaign promise, declared July 1, which is Ghana's Republic Day, as the country's official National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

This event will be marked every year across the country, with a commemorative service organised by the presidency to pray for the nation and thank God for his abundant blessings for Ghana.

The event is also aimed at bringing people together, transcending party lines, to seek God's blessings and guidance for the nation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, which was held across the country on Tuesday.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Sam-Ansu Walcott said:

"We are building a nation. Together as one. We don’t have to agree on all the political decisions but we must coexist. Respect. God bless Ghana 🇬🇭 my motherland."

@Paa Hagan also said:

"Well done to them. Who ever advise them to be part has done a great service to this nation. Well done leadership of NPP."

@Nana Kofi Asebu commented:

"Regardless of political differences, we still have a common ground in the Supreme God alone. God bless."

Afenyo-Markins preaches at National Day of Prayer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Alexander Afenyo-Markin had a slot to preach during the inaugural July 1 National Day of Prayer.

The parliamentarian was supported by prominent members of the New Patriotic Party during his sermon.

President John Dramani Mahama was seen clapping after Afenyo-Markin's sermon at the event.

