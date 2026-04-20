A young Ghanaian woman, identified as Gloria, has launched a social media campaign calling for a review of bride price practices in parts of Builsa in the Upper East Region

She is appealing to traditional authorities and community leaders to reconsider what is demanded during marriage arrangements

According to her, cultural practices should adapt to changing times while still preserving respect and identity

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The woman, identified only as Gloria, argues that some of the items traditionally demanded during marriage arrangements are not reflective of the value of modern, educated women in the area.

A young Ghanaian woman has called for changes to bride price customs in her community. Photo credit: TwoSisiter_Shugah/TikTok, Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, she finds it concerning that highly educated and well-groomed women could be given out in marriage in exchange for what she describes as relatively minimal items such as baskets of kola nuts, drinks, and, in some cases, dogs.

She believes such practices do not adequately represent the effort, education, and upbringing invested in women in today’s society.

Gloria further appealed to traditional leaders and opinion leaders within the community to reconsider the existing practice and explore more structured and valued forms of bride price.

She suggested that other communities, which reportedly place higher material expectations, such as livestock and other valuable items, could serve as reference points for revising local customs.

Her comments have since generated mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with her perspective while others defend the cultural significance of existing traditions.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Bride price in Northern Ghana traditions

In many Northern Ghanaian communities, bride price is a long-standing cultural practice where the groom and his family present gifts such as livestock, food items, cloth, and sometimes money to the bride’s family.

A young Ghanaian woman is urging traditional leaders to review existing cultural expectations in marriage. Photo credit: TwoSisiter_Shugah/TikTok

Source: UGC

It is not viewed as a commercial exchange but rather a symbolic gesture of respect, appreciation, and commitment.

The practice plays an important role in strengthening family ties, legitimising marriage within the community, and affirming social responsibility on the part of the groom.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens comment on bride price adjustment call

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to react to the call for traditional authorities to adjust bride prices, especially among the Builsa people in the Upper East region of Ghana. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Akwesi69 commented:

"Brotherhood assemble, we have located a new Hisense showroom. rush to get one before inflation sets in."

Mr Raf shared:

"Brothers, who has finished packing, we are moving on Sunday morning sharp. If you are late, you will miss the transport."

isaacnobibah said:

"I really like this lady she is speaking the pains they're passing through she is serious."

Jude Gullyside opined

I always want to marry more than 2, this must be the opportunity

brah_ben shared:

"Bride price is a cultural practice. Different groups set different values based on tradition, not a standard rule. One group choosing a higher amount does not mean another group must follow. Each culture has its own way. The amount does not decide the outcome of marriage. High or low does not change character or behavior. What matters is the people involved, their mindset, and how they treat each other."

Businesswoman shares her success story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Brown, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cookers Delight in East Legon, Accra, had shared details of how she acquired her Mercedes G Wagon.

She explained that the luxury vehicle was purchased using proceeds from her meat pie and pastries business

She made these remarks during an interview with Zion Felix, where she discussed her entrepreneurial journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh