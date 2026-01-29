Prophet Telvin Prophesies Cedi Will Stand at GH₵6.48 to 1$ in 2027, Video Trends
- Prophet Telvin, who predicted Ken Ofori-Atta’s extradition to Ghana on the 16th, has issued another striking prophecy, capturing national attention
- The man of God claimed the Ghana cedi will experience historic gains, rising to GH¢ 6.48 against the U.S. dollar, providing a specific timeframe for this surge
- This bold prophecy follows a challenging start to 2026, as the Ghana cedi began the year with a 4% depreciation against the dollar, affecting businesses and households
Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, has once again captured attention with a bold forecast about the Ghanaian cedi.
Known for his earlier prophecy regarding the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s supposed extradition to Ghana on the16th of an undisclosed month, Prophet Telvin now turns his focus to the nation’s currency, the cedi.
In a widely circulated video, the man of God confidently predicted a significant turnaround for the cedi, which began 2026 with a 4% depreciation against the U.S. dollar.
According to Prophet Telvin, by 2027, the cedi will strengthen to GH¢ 6.48 against one U.S. dollar.
He even broke it down to the pesewa, emphasising the precision of his vision.
“The cedi, which at one point stood at GH¢ 9 to a dollar, will rise dramatically to GHC 6.48,” he declared, adding that this prediction will capture headlines and dominate media coverage when it comes.
Prophet Telvin also noted that while this shift is not immediate, it is set firmly in the timeline he has seen. He shared that the news surrounding this change will excite financial analysts and everyday Ghanaians alike.
The prophecy comes at a time when discussions about the cedi’s performance are intensifying. Analysts have expressed concern over its recent depreciation, while many Ghanaians continue to feel the effects of the weaker currency in daily transactions.
Ghana Cedi begins 2026 with 4% depreciation
Meanwhile, the Ghana cedi began 2026 by depreciating by an average of 4% against major trading currencies.
Data from the Bank of Ghana’s January 2026 Summary of Economic and Financial Data showed the cedi trading at GH¢10.88 to the US dollar on the interbank market.
This was compared with GH¢10.45 at the end of December 2025, marking a 4% percent depreciation rate, according to the Bank of Ghana.
Beyond the dollar, the cedi also lost 4.9% against the pound and 4.1% against the euro, trading at GH¢14.77 and GH¢12.80 on the interbank market, respectively, over the period under review.
Over the past two weeks, the cedi recorded mixed performance across segments of the foreign exchange market.
In the retail market, the local currency exchanged at about GH¢12.00 to the dollar due to lingering demand pressures.
The dollar slipped modestly against the cedi, moving from GH¢11.90 to GH¢12.15, while the pound and euro firmed by closing at GH¢16.30 and GH¢14.20, respectively.
This January depreciation is a combination of seasonal foreign exchange demand, portfolio adjustments at the start of the year and underlying sensitivity to global financial conditions.
However, the scale of the depreciation remains modest relative to the exceptional gains recorded in 2025, where the cedi closed with a year-to-date gain of 40.7% on the US dollar.
Cedi to drop against USD in 2026
The Ghana cedi has already been predicted to weaken against the US dollar in 2026, according to UK-based firm Fitch Solutions.
Fitch Solutions said that global gold prices and reserves are expected to limit pressure on the country's exchange rate.
The UK firm noted that private consumption growth is forecasted at 6.5%, boosting GDP amidst rising public sector wages.
Forex billions assisted cedi in 2025
Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana injected about $10 billion into the forex market in 2025 to help stabilise the cedi.
This was money sold to commercial banks and businesses to meet their dollar needs.
The forex came from the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, which has generated windfall gains from rising gold prices.
The central bank has executed the programme without depleting its reserves.
Mahama surprised at speed of economic turnaround
YEN.com.gh also reported that President John Mahama expressed surprise at the speed with which his government was able to turn the economy around.
He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and admitted that he had expected it to take about two years to see any major turnaround.
