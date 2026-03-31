Sammy Gyamfi recently celebrated his 37th birthday with his wife, Irene Amankwaa Karikari Gyamfi, and his associates

In a video, the GoldBod CEO and his wife stepped out in public together and made donations to hospitals and schools

Sammy Gyamfi's rare public sighting with Irene Amankwaa Karikari Gyamfi has stirred positive reactions from Ghanaians

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Prominent Ghanaian politician and lawyer Sammy Gyamfi has courted attention after following a rare public appearance with his wife Irene Amankwaa Karikari Gyamfi during his 37th birthday celebration.

Sammy Gyamfi makes a rare public appearance with his wife Irene Amankwaa Karikari Gyamfi on his 37th birthday. Photo source: Sammy Gyamfi, Ghanaian Citizen TV

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, celebrated his 37th birthday.

To mark the special milestone, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) embarked on a donation exercise at various institutions with his wife Irene Gyamfi and other associates.

Sammy Gyamfi, wife donate on 37th birthday

In a Facebook video shared by blogger Ghanaian Citizen TV on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Sammy Gyamfi and his wife, Irene, visited the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital, to tour the facility and donate items to the patients and staff with their associates.

The GoldBod CEO, his wife and their entourage later visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to also engage with the management of the medical facility and donate items.

Sammy and Irene also visited the Osu Children's Home, where they donated several food items, including cooking oil, beverages and washing detergents and shared a heartwarming moment with the children at the Greater Accra-based orphanage.

The couple also went to the Dzorwulu Special School, where he presented items and also engaged in fun activities with the children with special needs.

Footage of Sammy Gyamfi's rare public appearance with his wife Irene has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Lordina Mahama consoles Sammy Gyamfi and wife

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Lordina Mahama was spotted arriving at Sammy Gyamfi's late father-in-law, Andrews Amankwa's one-week celebration with an entourage including a female military officer and Dr Frank Amoakohene, who led them to the event grounds on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The First Lady exchanged pleasantries with some NDC party figures before hugging and offering comforting words to Sammy Gyamfi, who sat under a canopy with other attendees.

Lordina later encountered the GoldBod CEO's wife and deceased daughter Irene, with whom she shared a hug and sympathised over the painful loss of her father.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife broke down in tears as President Mahama's wife continued to console her at the event grounds.

Lordina Mahama consoles Sammy Gyamfi and his wife Irene Amankwaa Karikari at the late Andrews Amankwaa's one-week celebration on Tuesday, March 2, 2026. Photo source: @nations_blogger, @sammygyamfi

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Lordina Mahama consoling Sammy Gyamfi and his wife at the late Andrews Amankwa's one-week celebration is below:

Sammy Gyamfi and wife's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ruth Dzogbenuku Egya-Ebate commented:

"God bless you and protect you and your entire family."

Benedict Blattar Bannerman said:

"Aww, God bless you richly and protect you at all times, Sammy!"

Agnes Binaansim wrote:

"Happy 37th birthday. You're blessed beyond measure."

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied doom for Sammy Gyamfi.

In a video, the controversial prophet urged his congregation to pray for the GoldBod CEO amid an impending danger.

Source: YEN.com.gh