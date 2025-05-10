Former Member of Parliament and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, celebrated her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, on his birthday

She shared beautiful pictures of her son, Ohene, on her Instagram page and wrote a lovely message to celebrate him

Many people took to the comment section to celebrate Ohene and to wish him well as he turned a year older

Ghanaian Politician Sarah Adwoa Safo celebrated her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong's, birthday with beautiful pictures and a message as he turned a year older on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Adwoa Safo celebrates her son, Ohene

Ohene, the son whom Adwoa Safo shares with her ex-husband and renowned Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, celebrated his birthday in style. Adwoa Safo took to her Instagram page to share memorable pictures of her and her son.

"A very Special Happy Birthday, Ohene. I remain proud of the purposeful young man you are growing into, and I look forward to a future of unending possibilities and fulfilment. Enjoy your day, Son," she wrote a beautiful message to Ohene in the caption.

The first slide in the carousel post was a selfie she took with her son, who is now a young man. In the picture, Ohene wore a heavy diamond necklace with headphones over his head while rocking his afro with his edges having a clean shave.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP was all smiles as she wrapped her arm around her son and posed beautifully in the picture.

The second slide was Ohene's childhood picture of him dressed in traditional regal attire. He wore a kente cloth, a beaded necklace and a plastic golden crown, which signified a king.

Ohene flaunts his side neck tattoo in the last slide of the carousel post. In that picture, he and his mother attended a public event in Ghana, as there was a Ghana Service Police personnel seated behind them.

Adwoa Safo's son Ohene's pictures

Reactions to Ohene's birthday pictures

Birthday wishes filled the comment section of Adwoa Safo's Instagram post celebrating Ohene's birthday.

The last slide, where Ohene flaunted his tattoo on the side of his neck, caught the attention of many social media users as they shared their views on it in the comments.

Below are the reactions to Ohene's growth over the years, which were portrayed in the pictures his mother shared on her Instagram page:

macbeth_mackey said:

"Why does he have a tattoo?"

eskay_dedon said:

"Last slide 🔥❤️ HBD."

iam_efuah_duker said:

"Happy birthday king 🔥."

o_ahenkan said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU OHENE😍❤️."

jeneral_pilato1 said:

"Happy Glorious Birthday 🎂 King 👑."

linda.adonoo said:

"Happy beautiful birthday handsome boy🎂."

thesarpong said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎈🎊🎉 OHENE."

Adwoa Safo explains her absence from Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that former Member of Parliament and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, finally spoke out about the reasons behind her extended absence from her official duties.

In a candid interview with JoyNews, the politician said she had suffered the heartbreaking loss of her newborn baby.

She also stated that her eldest son, who lives in the United States, fell seriously ill and was at the brink of death, circumstances that compelled her to prioritise her family.

Her emotional account sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing empathy and offering apologies for their earlier criticisms.

