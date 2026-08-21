Only US citizens or Green Card holders can sponsor a spouse or fiancé for a US family-based visa, and the process differs based on legal status

Married couples can pursue a Marriage-Based Green Card through the CR-1 or IR-1 visa, with timelines ranging from 12 to 18 months

Unmarried US citizens can sponsor a partner through the K-1 Fiancé Visa, but the couple must wed within 90 days of arrival

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Foreign nationals hoping to move to the United States with their spouse or fiancé must follow different immigration pathways depending on their relationship and the legal status of the person sponsoring them.

Only US citizens and lawful permanent residents, commonly known as Green Card holders, can sponsor a partner through the relevant family-based immigration routes.

How to relocate your spouse or fiancé to the US. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The process is different for couples who are already married and those who are engaged and planning to marry in the US.

Moving your wife to the US through marriage

If you are already legally married, your wife may qualify for an immigrant visa that can lead to permanent residence in the United States.

Depending on how long you have been married when she enters the country, she may receive either a CR-1 or IR-1 visa.

A CR-1 visa generally applies when the couple has been married for less than two years when the foreign spouse enters the US.

The spouse receives conditional permanent residence, with the Green Card initially valid for two years.

An IR-1 visa generally applies when the couple has been married for at least two years at the time of entry. The spouse receives permanent residence, with a Green Card that is generally valid for 10 years.

How the marriage-based process works

The sponsoring spouse must first file Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Applicants should provide evidence showing that the marriage is genuine. This could include photographs, joint financial assets, correspondence and other documents demonstrating that the couple has an authentic marital relationship.

After USCIS approves the petition, the case is generally transferred to the National Visa Center (NVC) for further processing.

The sponsoring spouse will need to submit financial documents, including Form I-864, Affidavit of Support, to demonstrate that they can financially support the immigrant spouse.

The foreign spouse will then attend an immigrant visa interview at the relevant US embassy or consulate.

For US citizens, the process can often take around 12 to 18 months, although processing times vary.

A spouse sponsored by a Green Card holder may face a longer wait because visa availability can affect the process.

Moving your fiancé to the US

The fiancé visa route is available only to US citizens.

A Green Card holder cannot sponsor a girlfriend or fiancé through the K-1 fiancé visa. In that situation, the couple would generally need to marry first before the permanent resident can petition for their spouse.

For an unmarried couple where the US citizen wants their fiancé to travel to America to get married, the K-1 fiancé visa may be an option.

Key requirements for a K-1 visa

The US citizen and their foreign fiancé must meet several requirements.

They must both be legally free to marry, and they generally must have met each other in person at least once during the two years before filing the petition, subject to limited exceptions.

The couple must also intend to marry, and the marriage must take place within 90 days of the foreign fiancé entering the United States on the K-1 visa.

How the fiancé visa process works

The US citizen begins the process by filing Form I-129F, Petition for Alien Fiancé, with USCIS.

Once the petition is approved and the case is processed, the foreign fiancé applies for the K-1 visa and attends an interview at the relevant US embassy or consulate.

If the visa is granted, the fiancé can travel to the United States.

After arrival, the couple must marry within 90 days. The foreign spouse can then apply for permanent residence by filing Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

The K-1 route can often take around eight to 14 months before the foreign fiancé reaches the United States, followed by additional processing for permanent residence.

Which route is right for you?

The appropriate pathway depends mainly on your relationship status and the sponsor's immigration status.

A US citizen who is already married can generally petition for their spouse through the CR-1 or IR-1 immigrant visa process, depending on the length of the marriage.

A US citizen who is engaged and wants to marry in the United States may consider the K-1 fiancé visa.

A Green Card holder who wants to bring a partner to the US cannot use the K-1 route and would generally need to marry first before petitioning for their spouse.

Immigration requirements and processing times can change, so applicants should check the latest requirements with USCIS and the US Department of State before submitting an application.

How to apply for teaching jobs in US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that foreign teachers seeking jobs in the US had to secure visa sponsorship through a designated agency or school district before beginning the application process.

Applicants were required to have a degree equivalent to a US bachelor's degree, at least two years of full-time teaching experience and strong English proficiency.

Teachers specialising in STEM, special education or dual-language instruction stood the best chance of securing a placement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh