NsuomNam Restaurant announced a temporary closure on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, citing plans to make adjustments

The restaurant is reportedly owned by Edwina Akufo-Addo, daughter of former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo

NsuomNam's temporary closure announcement has sparked speculation among Ghanaians on social media

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NsuomNam Seafood and Fish Restaurant, owned by Edwina Akufo-Addo, daughter of former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, has announced a temporary shutdown to carry out unspecified adjustments to its operations.

Former President Nana Akufo Addo's daughter Edwina's NsuomNam restaurant temporarily shuts down until further notice. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NsuomNam Seafood & Fish Restaurant

Source: Facebook

The NsuomNam restaurant announced the news via its official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, telling patrons that their experience remained a top priority.

The post read:

"Your time and experience with us is our top priority! We’re closing down temporarily to make a few adjustments, stay tuned for more🙏🏾."

Despite the announcement, Akufo-Addo's daughter's restaurant failed to specify how long the closure would last or the exact nature of the changes planned.

NsuomNam restaurant has also not provided a timeline for its reopening or further details on the planned adjustments.

The brief announcement has left many Ghanaians guessing about the reasons behind the decision.

The Facebook post announcing the temporary closure of Edwina Akufo-Addo's NsuomNam restaurant is below:

Reactions to NsuomNam restaurant's temporary closure

The announcement drew a range of responses on social media, with opinions divided between concern and scepticism.

While some online commenters linked the closure to recent flooding that has affected parts of Accra, a customer who visited the restaurant the previous week offered a different account.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@neurodiva_ wrote:

"It's not the flood, guys. I was there last Thursday. Their menu was very much restricted, and the explanation they gave is that they're taking a break for a while to do some renovations."

SakaTinoGH wrote:

"It was just a matter of time."

Callme_Rashad asked:

"What happened?"

Teddy_untold said:

"The flood carry all the Nam go?"

Akufo-Addo's family attend Rebecca's 75th birthday party

Nana Akufo-Addo's family made a rare public appearance at the birthday celebration of the former president's wife and former First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

In a video shared by blogger Ghana Eye at the private birthday party, the former president was spotted alongside Rebecca as she cut her big birthday cake in front of the distinguished personalities at the event.

The former President and First Lady were joined by four of their five children, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze, Yeboakua Akufo-Addo, and Edwina Dokua Akufo-Addo, who looked gorgeous in their classy outfits after the cake-cutting moment.

Nana Akufo-Addo celebrates his wife Rebecca's 75th birthday with his children and grandchildren at a party. Photo source: @ghana.eye, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Edwina kissed Rebecca on her cheek as she and her sisters gathered with their parents to pose for a group family photo in a heartwarming moment at the party.

Akufo-Addo and Rebecca's grandchildren beamed with smiles as they later joined their parents and grandparents for more group photos.

Footage of the former president with his family at the former First Lady's 75th birthday celebration event stirred reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Nana Akufo-Addo and his family celebrating Rebecca's 75th birthday in a private ceremony is below:

Edwina Akufo-Addo flaunts swimwear look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwina Akufo-Addo flaunted her stylish swimwear during a dazzling holiday in Senegal's iconic pink lake.

A viral video showed the former president's daughter and musician Deborah Vanessa posing for the cameras to promote the brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh