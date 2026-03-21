Jehovah's Witnesses has updated their blood transfusion policy, allowing for autologous blood transfusions

This update marks a historic policy shift after 75 years of the existence of the Christian-based religious movement

Despite the update, critics argue that the change offers insufficient freedom for medical emergencies and treatment needs

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The Jehovah's Witnesses religious organisation has updated its policy on blood transfusions to allow its members to have their own blood withdrawn, stored and given back in medical procedures.

This update marks the first significant shift in the religion's stance on blood transfusion after a 75-year prohibition on its members.

Jehovah’s Witnesses announce a change in the organisation's blood transfusion policy. Photo credit: Getty Images & @xghana/x

Source: UGC

Even though the update will allow members to have blood transfusions of their own blood in planned surgeries, they continue to be forbidden from receiving the blood of others.

According to the BBC, Gerrit Losch, part of the group's leadership, announced the change in the organisation's rule, saying:

"Each Christian must decide for himself how his blood will be used in medical and surgical care."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the group said:

"Our core belief regarding the sanctity of blood remains unchanged."

Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian-based religious movement, probably best known for its door-to-door evangelism. It claims to have nine million active members worldwide.

The group has historically had a rule that did not allow its members to accept blood transfusions. On the group's website, it gives reasons for their stance and quotes Bible verses to back their decision.

"This is a religious issue rather than a medical one. Both the Old and New Testaments clearly command us to abstain from blood. (Genesis 9:4; Leviticus 17:10; Deuteronomy 12:23; Acts 15:28, 29) Also, God views blood as representing life. (Leviticus 17:14) So we avoid taking blood not only in obedience to God but also out of respect for him as the Giver of life."

Reacting to the development, some former members have criticised the move, saying it "doesn't go far enough".

Mitch Melon told the LA Times: "If one of Jehovah's Witnesses faces a medical emergency with significant blood loss, or if a child requires multiple transfusions to treat certain types of cancers, this policy change does not grant them complete freedom of conscience to accept potentially life-saving interventions involving donated blood."

Source: YEN.com.gh