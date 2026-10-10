Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah and her daughter Adwuwa Fynna Nhyira Berrard Quayson both qualified as barristers and solicitors at the Supreme Court of Ghana

Dr. Amuah completed her LLB at the University of Ghana while balancing her career and family responsibilities over five years

The mother-daughter duo are inspiring young Ghanaian women to pursue careers in law and other demanding professional fields

A Ghanaian mother and her daughter have carved out a remarkable place in the country's legal profession, with both women qualifying as barristers and solicitors at the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, Esq., and her daughter, Adwuwa Fynna Nhyira Berrard Quayson, Esq., now share not only a family bond but a professional one, practising law in the same jurisdiction and representing two generations of women committed to the legal field.

Former Prudential Life Insurance CEO Hazel Berrard Amuah and Daughter Make History at the Bar. Photo credit: @knustlive.

Source: Facebook

Dr. Hazel Amuah's journey to the Bar

Before her legal qualifications, Dr. Amuah had already built a distinguished career across multiple sectors. She served as Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, an appointment reported in March 2022, and has held senior leadership roles in multinational organisations across West and Central Africa.

Her academic credentials include a Doctor of Business Administration, master's degrees in bilingual translation (French and English) and organisational development, as well as professional qualifications in insurance and executive coaching. She is also a published author and leadership coach.

Her path to the bar was a deliberate and demanding undertaking. In a LinkedIn post, Dr. Amuah shared that she completed her LLB at the University of Ghana and her Qualifying Certificate in Law at the Ghana School of Law over five years, all while managing her professional responsibilities and family life. She has since formally identified herself as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The Facebook photos is below:

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, Adwuwa Fynna Nhyira Berrard Quayson, A Shared Calling Across Generations

What makes their story particularly compelling is not simply the coincidence of career choices, but the lived reality of a daughter witnessing her mother's commitment to lifelong learning and professional growth.

For Adwuwa Fynna Nhyira Berrard Quayson, choosing law meant stepping into a profession her mother had pursued with discipline and determination.

The legal profession in Ghana demands intellectual rigour, ethical grounding and a sustained dedication to justice. Both women now bring those qualities to their practice as barristers and solicitors, each with her own professional identity while sharing a common calling.

Their story resonates beyond their immediate family. At a time when encouraging women to enter and thrive in demanding careers remains a pressing national conversation, a mother-daughter pairing at the bar offers a concrete and personal example of what is possible across generations.

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah and Adwuwa Fynna Nhyira Berrard Quayson represent a quiet but meaningful milestone in Ghana's legal community, one that speaks to the enduring power of ambition, education and the ties that run deepest within a family.

The Facebook post is below:

How much does it cost to hire divorce lawyers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the cost of filing for divorce in Ghana, after lawyer Austin Brako-Powers said legal fees can range from GHS30,000 to GHS90,000.

His estimate does not include all the expenses: court and transport costs can add to the bill with every hearing.

The figures have sparked debate over whether legal divorce is affordable for ordinary Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh