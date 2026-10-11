NSMQ Quizmistress Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann received three awards from the Institute of Project Management Professionals Ghana

The celebrated academic and engineer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award among two other major recognitions

The triple honour came as IPMP-Ghana marked a significant milestone with its 10th anniversary celebrations

Elsie Effah Kaufmann, widely recognised as the face of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has received three prestigious awards from the Institute of Project Management Professionals Ghana (IPMP-Ghana) during events to commemorate the organisation's 10th anniversary.

Elsie Effah Kaufmann Wins 3 Awards at IPMP-Ghana 10th Anniversary

Source: Facebook

The celebrated academic was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Outstanding Member of the Decade Award, and the Outstanding Member Award, marking one of the most significant individual recognitions in the anniversary programme.

The three awards reflect both Prof. Effah Kaufmann's professional standing and her broader influence on engineering and science education in Ghana.

As founding head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ghana, she has spent her career advancing engineering education and building academic expertise in a field that remains relatively young on the continent.

Her work at the university has run alongside decades of professional activity in engineering research and academic leadership, credentials that placed her firmly within the membership of a body such as IPMP-Ghana.

From the Lecture Hall to the National Stage

While her academic record earned her the IPMP-Ghana honours, it is her role as quizmistress of the NSMQ that has made her a household name across generations of Ghanaians. The competition, one of the country's most-watched academic events, has been shaped considerably by her authoritative yet engaging conduct on the platform.

Students who have competed and viewers who have followed the quiz over the years associate her closely with the standards and culture of the event, giving her a public profile that few academics in Ghana can match.

The triple recognition at IPMP-Ghana's anniversary adds to a long list of acknowledgements for Prof. Effah Kaufmann, whose career continues to bridge professional engineering practice with the promotion of science education at the national level.

Prof. Kaufmann's academic and engineering career

Beyond her public profile, the academic holds a distinguished position in Ghana's academic community as Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana.

She has been instrumental in shaping biomedical engineering education in the country, helping to build a discipline that sits at the intersection of science, medicine and technology.

Her work in this field has contributed meaningfully to efforts to advance STEM education and research across Ghana.

NSMQ's Daniel Gakpetor graduates with 2 degrees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, the former PRESEC-Legon student who has graduated from Dartmouth College with two engineering degrees.

After leading PRESEC to victory in the 2020 NSMQ, Gakpetor went on to work in artificial intelligence and machine learning—and was named a recipient of Dartmouth’s 2026 Don Stayner Changemaker Award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh