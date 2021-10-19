Photos drop as Akufo-Addo tours Central Region on a 2-day work visit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 18, 2021, commenced a two-day tour of the Central region as part of his duties as president

His first point of call was the region's capital, Cape Coase also visited Assin Breku, Assin Fosu, Nsuem, and finally Jakai.

While in the region, President Akufo-Addo commissioned engineering laboratories and workshops at the Cape Coast Technical University.

He also paid courtesy calls on the Chiefs of the Oguaa Traditional Area, the Assin Breku Traditional Area, Assin Fosu Traditional Area, and the Chiefs of Assin South.

He inspected ongoing work on the 31.2km Assin Praso to Assin Fosu road project;

He finally cut the sod for the construction of work on the Nyankomasi Ahenkro to Assin Jakai cocoa road.

Despite the fact that the visit run into the night, President Akufo-Addo visited all the towns that were awaiting his arrival.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the president's visit to the region.

Below are pictures from his first tour of the region.

1. President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with the Oguaa Chief

2. An overview of the commissioned engineering laboratories and workshops at the Cape Coast Technical University.

3. President Akufo-Addo visited the premises of Eagle FM to have a discussion and reach a larger audience within

4. President Akufo-Addo cutting sod for a road construction

5. A contractor explaining the Jakai project to the president and his team.

Akufo-Addo only knows how to cut sod

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his inability to complete old projects.

According to Mahama, all Akufo-Addo does is cut sods for new projects to begin at the expense of social infrastructure and economic projects abandoned and left to rot.

Mahama made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua as part of his Thank You tour.

He complained about the NPP government’s decision to abandon several uncompleted projects started under his administration.

