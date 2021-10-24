NIA suspends Ghana Card services at 3 major registration sites in Accra

Registration services at the Ghana Revenue Authority and other places have been suspended

The NIA says this is to relocate staff to their full offices

Full registration exercises are to resume on November 3

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has suspended Ghana Card services at all offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Registrar General's Department (RGD), and NIA's head office.

The suspension will take effect from Monday, October 25 to Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the statement said.

This is so that the NIA relocates staff to its full offices across the country, the statement said

The Minister of Communications, Ursula 0wusu-Ekurful, has announced that all unregistered sim cards on March 31, 2021, will be banned.

According to him, as of October 1, 2021, all sim cards need to be re-registered. The project, according to Ursula Owusu, will take six months to get more people registered.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the Department of Digital Communications and Integration would launch a National SIM Card Registration Program across the country next month.

This, he said, will allow the country to monitor and track people who use their phones in criminal activities, as well as eliminate fraud in the country.

He added that only one-person National Identity Card (Ghana Card) will be used for the registration of SIM cards for Citizens, Immigrants and Immigrants living in Ghana for more than 90 days.

In the case of foreigners living in Ghana for less than 90 days, a valid passport or other travel document is required.

