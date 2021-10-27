President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented some vehicles to the Ghana Armed Forces.

He presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups, to the Armed Forces.

These vehicles are expected to help contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along our northern borders.

Akufo-Addo also noted that the vehicles are to help the Army deal better with internal security challenges.

Below are photos of the short ceremony held to hand over the vehicles to the Ghana Armed forces.

1. Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to commission the new vehicles presented to the Ghana Armed Forces.

2. Akufo-Addo inspecting one of the vehicles.

3. Some of the vehicles presented to the military.

4. Some of the Toyota Hilux vehicles presented to the military.

The photos have drawn reactions from Ghanaians. Below are some of the reactions ;

Djibril Cisse advised they do proper maintenance of their vehicles.

Make sure you guys do better regular maintenance on vehicles and it shouldn't be used to pick up prostitutes. Thank you.

Lamine Bileri has quite a lot to say.

Ghana has an interest in having these kinds of models produced by Katanka. This is the opportunity to help this company to transfer to Ghana the technology allowing it to make these kinds of models in the country and on the continent.

Nene Ocansey suggested that government patronises made in Ghana vehicles.

Patronise made in Ghana, Kantaka vehicles robust enough.

Anyas Makera encouraged the president to extend the goodwill to the other services as well.

Good job, our military must be well taken care of. Please follow it up with all the other security services in the country. Thank you sir.

