An emotional moment arose during the vigil night for the late Pastor Prince Elisha Osei after his children mounted the stage to pay their tribute

In their heartfelt message, the bereaved kids detailed how the pastor was a good and lovely father to them, expressing how they have missed him

The sad scenes have caught the attention of many Ghanaians on social media, as they shared their condolences with the grieving family

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The late Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's children have stirred emotions online with a tribute to their father.

Pastor Prince Elisha’s children move many to tears with an emotional tribute at his vigil. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Tina News Gh

Source: Facebook

On Friday, February 13, 2026, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning after it was announced that the popular cleric had passed away.

Pastor Elisha Osei's death was first announced by the Instagram blogger Aba_the_great, who shared an image of the pastor and captioned it:

“I want to make an announcement, but unfortunately, I don’t recall the full name of this pastor. Can someone help me out? I’m once again surprised no prophet saw this coming.”

Pastor Elisha Osei was the founder and leader of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International.

According to reports, he died after battling a short illness, alleged to be a heart attack.

The Instagram post announcing Pastor Prince Elisha's death is below:

Prince Elisha Osei's children's tribute

On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the family and church of the late man of God organised a vigil night to mourn him. The event saw a lot of loved ones present to mourn with the bereaved family.

During the occasion, observers were moved to tears after the children of Pastor Prince Elisha stormed the pulpit to pay their tribute.

"He was a lovely father who cared and provided for us. He was an amazing man. He was loved by many. May his legacy remain forever,” the first among his four children said.

"Pastor Osei Kofi, also known as our father, was the best in the world. He was always optimistic. He always saw the best in us, no matter how bad it looked. He was very supportive and always found a way to make us love. He was an amazing dad who taught us to be respectful, kind, self-controlled, patient, and gentle. One of our lovely moments with him was when he took us to the mall. It was fun. We love you, Daddy," the second-born continued.

"Daddy, you were light in our darkness. You showed up like a brightening star, but here you are, at the top, watching over us like the angel you are...rest in peace, daddy,” the third child added.

"...he prayed for us and bought a lot of stuff for us. I love you, Dad. Rest in peace, daddy,” the lastborn concluded.

The TikTok video of Pastor Prince Elisha's children reading the tribute is below:

Reactions to Prince Elisha Osei's children's tribute

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the children of the late Pastor Prince Elisha paid their tribute.

Klowerki wrote:

“Death is painful to the people left behind. Yet we want everything for ourselves and will finally leave them behind.”

Addo Sophia wrote:

“Hmm, the family should take heart. It is not easy. Pastor, may your soul rest in peace.”

Elorm wrote:

“Rest in peace, Papa.”

Jane wrote:

“Awwww, daddy, where are you?”

A Ghanaian woman levels unsubstantiated accusations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei after his death. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Pastor Prince Elisha Osei

Source: Facebook

Woman levels allegations against Elisha Osei Kofi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's death triggered a Ghanaian woman to level unsubstantiated accusations against him.

In a video, content creator Nessa opened up about certain controversial incidents involving the late prophet before his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh