Members of Parliament on the majority side, walked out of the house during processes to approve the 2022 budget on Friday, November 26, 2021.

They walked out after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ignored their directive for non-MPs to vacate the Chamber for the decision to be taken.

Parliament had through a voice vote rejected a request by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to meet the leadership of the House before the approval of the 2022 budget.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, challenged the Speaker’s interpretation of the voice vote and called for a ‘division’.

Mr. Bagbin thus directed that, per orders of the House, non-MPs had to vacate the Chamber during the voice division process.

While vacating the Chamber, the Majority MPs demanded that the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who was sitting in the public gallery at the time, must also exit the House. He ignored this request.

This infuriated the Majority MPs, who walked out of the Chamber, leaving only members on the Minority side.

Akufo-Addo has no power to remove me from office - Bagbin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, mentioned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot remove him from office.

According to Bagbin, he, on the other hand, can remove Akufo-Addo from his office as president.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, he said the law gives Parliament, which he heads, the powers to remove a president but does not give the same powers to a president to be able to remove the speaker.

