Parliament has proceeded to go on a break and readjourn on January 18, 2022, after the happening last night

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu beseeched the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who was sitting in for the speaker, to adjourn the house

He was seconded by the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who said it will give room for more consultations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Parliament of Ghana has proceeded to go on Christmas break and has adjourned sitting until January 18, 2022.

The House went on the break without passing the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy of 1.75%.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, beseeched First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who was sitting in for the speaker, to adjourn the house until January 18, 2022, for cooler heads to prevail after fight broke out in parliament.

A photo of the parliament of Ghana Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

According to him, the house wasn’t in a serene environment to conduct business, considering the events on the night of Monday, December 20, 2021.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“... I think where we are if we take an adjournment it will allow coolers to come back to this house, and then we come back to continue with business in a much more serene environment. In that regard, Mr. Speaker, I invite you to adjourn the house in the hope that we can come back on January 18,” he said.

He was seconded by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who also said the adjournment will give room for more consultations on all pertinent issues.

According to him, the country shouldn’t suffer as a result of some happenings in Parliament recently.

What happened in parliament yesterday?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, on Monday night, December 20, 2021, legislators turned the floor of parliament into a boxing ring as they fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

According to a report filed by graphiconline.com, the misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

Joe Wise had wanted to yield his seat to the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who happens to be an independent MP for Fomena, in order to be counted and thereafter return to resume his seat.

Source: Yen.com.gh