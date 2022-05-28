Chairman Wontumi was involved in a scary incident as he arrived at the NPP's regional delegates conference at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Wontumi lost control of his car while acknowledging cheers from some supporters and nearly run over those same people

Currently the incumbent Ashanti regional chairman of the party, Wontumi is facing stiff opposition to his re-election from Chairman Odeneho Appiah

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako caused a scare at the party's regional delegates' conference in Kumasi.

Antwi Boasiako who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi lost control of a vehicle he was and reportedly drove into the crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Starr FM reported that Wontumi arrived at the conference to some cheers from people believed to be his supporters. It was while acknowledging the cheers that he lost control of his car.

Chairman Wontumi caused a scare Photo source: Wontumi TV

Source: Facebook

According to the report, Wontumi stood up in his car trying to wave at his teeming supporters who had gathered at the entrance of the venue to give him a rousing welcome.

But that action nearly got fatal as his car got out of control and head straight into the midst of the supporter. They reportedly dashed away to safety with some falling down on the concrete floors and getting some bruises.

Wontumi is reported to have been left disturbed and shaken by the incident before joining the conference.

Wontumi faces stiff opposition from Odeneho Appiah COKA

The incident is definitely not a good way for Wontumi to start his conference which happens to be the toughest competition he has had so far.

A two-term regional chairman already, Wontumi is been fiercely contested with former Afigya Kwbere constituency chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah as the leading contender.

Chairman Wontumi Shares How He Moved From London To Become A Security Man With A GH₵80 Salary

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi who is also a successful businessman recently got many talking online after narrating how he moved from UK to work as a security man in a supermarket.

He revealed that his salary was GH₵80 but he recruited one person to work with and paid him GH₵60 of his salary and kept the GH₵20.

