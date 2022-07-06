The NPP has responded to calls to apologise for heavily criticising John Mahama's 2015 IMF bail out programme

Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoah said the party would not apologise because the IMF was an inevitable option for the country

In response, former deputy gender minister Rachel Appoh, who also called on the NPP to apologise, has said the response by Mr Buaben Asamoah was arrogant and poorly informed

The NPP has responded to a call by former deputy minister Rachel Appoh and others for the governing party to apologise to Mahama following the decision to seek an IMF bailout.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa (L) Rachel Appoh.

Source: Facebook

NPP Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoah said there was no point in an apology to Mr Mahama or Ghanaians because the International Monetary Fund was the inevitable option for the troubled economy.

"It is true that we are being forced to eat our words in public at this point, but there is no shame in that. It would be shameless to admit that the government decided to go to the IMF because our country's economy has hit a stumbling block," Mr Buaben Asamoa told TV3.

Deputy Gender and Social Protection Minister under the former John Mahama administration, Rachel Appoh, and other members of the Ghanaian public had called on the governing party to apologise for criticising a 2015 IMF bail out.

While in opposition then, the NPP said the government was going to the IMF because then-President John Mahama had run the country into a ditch.

Reacting to the NPP's refusal to apologise, Rachel Appoh has again posted on her Facebook page that Mr Buaben Asamoah's comments smack of arrogance.

"How can a whole communication director of NPP make this loose talk? I didn't know you would respond to me. It's your own cup of tea if you won't apologise to anybody.

"You cannot take Ghanaians for granted and be that disrespectful to the very people who gave you power. Ghanaians are too clever now and they are watching," she commented.

