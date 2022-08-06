Koku Anyidoho has apologised to the family of the late former president after initial disagreements

The former presidential staffer said he may have said some things and acted in ways that were not appropriate and asked Atta Mills' family for forgiveness

Mr Anyidoho clashed with the family of John Evans Atta Mills during events to mark the 10th year anniversary of the former president's death

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former aide to John Evans Atta Mills has rendered an unqualified apology to the late president's family after an initial disagreement about activities to mark the 10th year of Atta Mills' passing.

Koku Anyidoho said in hindsight he might have made some comments and taken some actions that were unacceptable and begged the family for forgiveness.

"To err is human, I’m on my knees and I’m asking for forgiveness from the Ekumfi Family and the Otuam Family," he said on Friday, August 5, 2022, on Angel FM.

Late President JEA Mills (L) and Koku Anyidoho. Source: Facebook/@peacefmonline

Source: Facebook

Anyidoho added:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The responsibilities were too many. If I didn't follow the due process, I'm sorry. They should forgive me."

Until recently Mr. Anyidoho was running the Atta Mills Institute as its CEO until the name was changed to Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI).

In the lead up the activities to mark the 10th anniversary of President Atta Mills' passing, the family raised concerns about the parallel activities led by Mr Anyidoho and his "Atta Mills Institute".

The head of the Atta Mills Family and brother of the late President Dr Cadman Mills said the family would seek legal redress about the activities of the Atta Mills Institute led by Mr Anyidoho and backed by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage founded by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the family's backing.

Family of late former president furious Koku Anyidoho's NGO managing grave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Ghana’s late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, was furious with the government for allowing an NGO headed by Koku Anyidoho to allegedly move his body.

The younger brother of the late former president, Samuel Atta Mills, said it was wrong for the Atta Mills Institute run by Mr. Anyidoho, to manage the grave.

He said the family did not recognise the Atta Mills Institute.

“It is not proper to allow the NGO to make changes to the grave without recourse to the family,” he was angry.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh