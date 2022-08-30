The former MP for Dade Kotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale, has revealed how life has been tough for him since he exited political office

According to him, the benevolence of his family and friends ensures he gets money for his upkeep

He also revealed how some of his former colleagues have turned into paupers and are unable to fend for themselves or their families

In an intriguing revelation, a former Member of Parliament for the Dade Kotopon constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Amasah Namoale, has recounted how difficult life has been for him and his dependents since he exited political office in 2017.

According to the former Deputy Minister of Agriculture under the Atta Mills government, the perks he enjoyed during his days as a member of the Executive arm of government are no longer available to him, which has led to his present predicament.

Sharing how life has been tough for him in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, the former MP said his numerous job searches had hit a blank, making him struggle to make ends meet.

Throwing more light on his predicament, Nii Namoale said he now depends on the generosity of friends and family to make ends meet.

He added that some of his former colleagues have become paupers and cannot fend for themselves and their families.

“Life can be hard for former MPs especially those with illness. I’m over sixty and I’m blessed not to be having these illnesses but where do those who have illnesses go to? They don’t have the money to do the things they’ll want to do. There are several of my colleagues who are struggling but I can’t mention their names. For some of them, their hospital bill is even a challenge. For some, what to feed on is really difficult.”

In addition to receiving a lump sum as monthly salaries, government officials in Ghana enjoy free fuel coupons, free accommodations and other allowances to make life comfortable. But after exiting the office and without the usual perks, life seems to take a downturn for several of them.

