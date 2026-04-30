The Central Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has launched an investigation into the death of pregnant woman Abigail Opoku

A committee has been tasked to conduct a full, transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident

The Directorate has assured the public of its commitment to patient safety while urging calm as the investigation proceeds

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Central Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has taken steps to investigate the death of a pregnant woman at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the Central Regional Health Directorate indicated that it has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the woman, identified as Abigail Opoku.

Ghana Health Service investigates the death of Abigail Opoku, a pregnant woman who died at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital. Photo credit: GHS/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The action follows public concern after Abigail Opoku reportedly died at the facility on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Reports suggest Abigail was pronounced dead after she was allegedly denied a caesarean section due to a lack of available beds in the recovery ward.

Full probe into pregnant woman's death

The Directorate said the case is being treated with “utmost seriousness,” adding that a dedicated committee has been formed to conduct a full investigation.

“The Central Regional Health Directorate wishes to inform the general public that it has become aware of the unfortunate maternal death that occurred at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic loss,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the committee will be made up of representatives from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Office of the Attorney-General.

It further stated that the committee has been tasked to carry out a “thorough, objective, and transparent” review of the incident and submit its findings and recommendations for public disclosure.

Meanwhile, the Directorate has appealed for calm, urging the public to allow the committee to complete its work without interference.

It reiterated its commitment to patient safety and quality healthcare, particularly for mothers and children.

The statement was signed by the Central Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Mrs Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to statement on pregnant woman's death

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement issued by the Central Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service regarding Abigail's death.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ennomis Menzs said:

"Leadership is about proactiveness but not reactionary."

@Obroni Maame also said:

"That hospital did same to me. They denied the CS.. saying I won't get money to pay. It took the intervention of a doctor before they rushed me to the theater. I paid the money, they never recorded it. It was shared among themselves."

@Anita Boampon commented:

"You people I have a whole lots to talk about you since I stayed in MBU for more than 3 months hmmm God will judge you."

@Adams Apple also commented:

"The investigation must start from labour ward because they will tell the truth of a the hole storie because the incident happened right in front of me when my wife was in labor ward with this lady the nurse's on that night duty must be called and questioned about it."

Ghana Health Service faces backlash over response to tragedy at Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa. Image credit: GHS/Facebook

Source: UGC

GHS faces backlash over pregnant woman's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the heartbreaking incident at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital had gained widespread attention and raised renewed public concern.

Citizens launched a fast-growing campaign online as the state institution moves to set up a dedicated investigative committee involving the Attorney General’s office.

Source: YEN.com.gh