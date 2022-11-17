Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has moved to resolve the impasse between NPP MPs calling for Ofori-Atta's sack and Akufo-Addo

The 98 MPs say they will boycott the 2023 budget presentation and other business from the finance ministry unless Ofori-Atta is dismissed or he resigns

John Kufuor is hoping to get the MPs to support government business despite their demand

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has stepped in to cool brewing tempers among some members of the Majority Caucus agitating for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked.

The former president, a member of the council of elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hoping to resolve a standoff between the 98 NPP MPs and president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NPP MPs, initially 80 in number and now 98, want the president to sack the finance minister immediately. They say Ken Ofori-Atta has been incompetent at his job of managing Ghana's finances.

L-R: John Agyekum Kufuor and Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The president, on the other hand, wants the minister to complete IMF negotiations to get $3 billion to bail out the stranded Ghanaian economy before he lets go of him.

Details of the meeting between Kufuor and the MPs are under wraps.

However, many believe the former president, respected and revered for his political maturity and wisdom, would be able to get the NPP MPs to rescind their decision to boycott the 2023 budget presentation.

