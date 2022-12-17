Former President John Dramani Mahama’s MoMo campaign to fund the NDC’s congress has ended

The campaign appealed to Ghanaians to donate as little as GH₵10 to support the successful organization of the congress

A statement signed by the NDC’s National Communication Officer in showing appreciation to Ghanaians said the campaign yielded over GH₵1 million

A Mobile Money (MoMo) campaign organized to solicit monetary donations from Ghanaians to fund the delegates congress of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has yielded results.

The campaign launched by former President John Dramani Mahama appealed to Ghanaians to contribute their widow’s mite to support the cause of the party.

Mahama's GH₵10 MoMo Campaign Yields Over GH₵1 Million

That campaign which appealed for donations of as little as GH₵10 to support the successful organization of the congress has yielded fruits.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the MoMo campaign yielded over a million Ghana cedis.

NDC Thanks Ghanaians For Contributing Towards MoMo Campaign

A statement issued and signed by him thanked Ghanaians for their voluntary contributions.

“MoMo donations and deposits into the congress account and other alternate channels of donation amounted to GH¢1,083,000 (one million and eighty-three thousand). The party wishes to thank all Ghanaians who contributed their widow’s mite to what is expected to be a monumental Congress tomorrow.”

The party’s congress planning committee also reserved special thanks for the NDC’s 2020 presidential candidate for spearheading such a move.

John Mahama: Koku Anyidoho Slams Former President For Appealing For GH₵10 MoMo To Fund NDC Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a sacked former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent fundraising drive.

According to the founder and president of the Atta Mills Institute, the appeal for funds by the 2020 flagbearer is an embarrassment to the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to Kumasi-based Hello FM, Koku said the move to solicit funds is in bad taste. He also accused Mahama of seeking to destroy the party by usurping the powers of the National Chairman.

