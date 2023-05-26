Four NPP flagbearer hopefuls have picked up forms to contest the presidential primary on Friday, May 26, 2023, the first-day nominations opened

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the first to pick up the form, followed by Kwabena Agyepong, Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh

The party closes nominations on June 24, 2023, followed by Special Electoral College Elections (if any) on Saturday, August 26, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Four presidential aspirants have picked up forms to contest the governing party's upcoming primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is among the key aspirants tipped to win the contest, was the first to pick the forms when nominations opened on Friday, May 26, 2023. The form was picked on his behalf by the "Bawumia Fan Club".

Since then three other aspirants have picked up forms to contest the race.

L-R: Dr Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko and Kwabena Agyepong have picked up forms to contest the NPP presidential primary. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia, @kwabena.agyei.agyepong, @Boakye Agyarko Kyeremateng

Source: Facebook

Former energy minister Boakye Agyarko had forms picked up on his behalf by an aide, Benjamin Armah.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and former MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh picked nomination forms on Friday.

NPP opens nomination for presidential primary election on Friday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the governing party issued a statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023, announcing that nominations for the presidential primary election will start on May 26.

This sets the stage for the party's 2024 flagbearer race to start.

The decision to open the nomination on Friday, April 26, 2023, was taken at a meeting of NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The opening of nomination for the presidential primary will span for about one month and be closed on June 24, 2023.

NPP's timetable for primaries in November

The NPP released a timetable for internal party activities in the statement issued on Thursday.

Below is the timetable for the party's primaries:

Opening of Nominations- Friday, May 26, 2023

Closing of Nominations — Saturday, June 24, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) — Saturday, August 26, 2023

National Congress - Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The party says "nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)."

The cost of the presidential nomination form has been pegged at GH¢50, 000.

Two other people who have expressed interest in contesting the flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong are expecting to pick up forms in the coming days.

NPP MPs intensify calls for Ofori-Atta to be sacked

Meanwhile, lawmakers affiliated with the governing NPP have resurrected their call for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked.

The legislators blame Ofori-Atta for Ghana's current economic challenges.

Some 80 MPs want President Akufo-Addo to sack Ofori-Atta now that the IMF deal has been secured because that is what he promised last year.

Ghana received the first disbursement under the IMF deal last Friday after swift negotiations with the Fund.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh